Pearl City, IL

Stephenson County residents look to rebuild after heavy flooding in the area

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday’s rain caps off a wet week here in the stateline, but local leaders and residents aren’t worried about the flood line anymore. One area hit hard was pearl city. Gator Casswell owns hometown motors in the village, he says on Monday his business was almost completely submerged in water. Now though, it’s starting to brighten up.
Electric scooters drop in Machesney Park on 815 day

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - August 15 is a day to celebrate the iconic area code covering more than 15 counties in northern Illinois. To celebrate, the village of Machesney Park unveils a partnership with Bird shared e-scooters. The environmentally friendly electric transportation has seen over a year of success...
More restoration projects coming soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New projects from restoration to developments could be coming in the future and will bring hundreds of jobs and many opportunities for the stateline. Project leaders worked to restore the Barber-Colman building, the Rockford Casino and the Ingerstoll telescope. Zekelman Industries is the largest steel tubing...
Many Stephenson County roads still flooded

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
State Street down to one lane at Rome Avenue next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Road repairs on Business U.S. 20 in Rockford start Monday, August 15. The project will reduce State Street to one lane in each direction. Eastbound lanes of State Street at Rome Avenue will close Monday and westbound lanes will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Illinois...
Another Beautiful Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tad cooler today with highs in the upper 70′s. Down to the 50′s tonight with highs back into the middle 70′s tomorrow. Slight chance for thunderstorms Saturday with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low to middle 80′s.
Crimson Ridge to close gift shop; flower shop will remain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than 25 years, Crimson Ridge has announced that its owners have decided to close the gift portion of the boutique. The shop made the announcement Friday via their Facebook page:. 23 News has reached out to the shop owners for comment. No further information...
Crops left destroyed after flooding in Stephenson County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Months of hard work was completely destroyed for farmers across Stephenson County, after their crops were left covered in flood water from one of the largest downpours in a decade. Wendell DeVries says his grandfather bought the family farm in 1939, and in the fifteen years...
$6.3M+ awarded to RMTD for green transportation

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) has been included in a federal effort to fund low-polluting and energy-efficient transit vehicles in the state of Illinois. RMTD was awarded $6,328,980 to aid in switching from an all fossil fuel-based fleet to one that includes electric hybrid buses.
American Red Cross offers flood clean-up kits in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Area nonprofits are working with Stephenson County officials to provide assistance for residents impacted by this week’s rains. The Red Cross will hand out flood clean up kits at St. John’s Church, 1010 S. Park Blvd., Freeport. Residents of Stephenson County can also call...
River Bluff could make gains in proposed 2023 budget

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago county budget proposal for 2023 is in its early stages, though board members are optimistic they can pass a balanced budget to make the best use of taxpayers’ money. Winnebago County Chief Financial Officer Dave Rickert says there are several things for the...
