cbs19news
Mike Green primed for bigger role in year two with Wahoos
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In one of Virginia's biggest games of the season against one of the biggest tests for the Cavalier defense, Mike Green came up with his first highlight. The sophomore linebacker sacked the ACC Player of the Year to be in Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, forcing one...
cbs19news
Godfrey, Spaanstra pick up preseason All-ACC nods
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Lia Godfrey and Alexa Spaanstra represented Virginia as preseason All-ACC selections, while the Cavaliers were picked to finish second in the conference. The ACC released the preseason coaches poll and All-ACC team on Thursday. The conference's coaches voted Duke (156 points) as the preseason pick...
cbs19news
#16 Camps | Hornets hungry for more success
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Inside the gym at Orange County High School the hornets are fighting through every challenge thrown their way. “We got a lot of fight in us and we just got to make sure we handle adversity good," said senior offensive lineman Chase Rollins, "We're not gonna give up.”
cbs19news
#16Camps | Playoff taste provides Mountaineers momentum
MADISON, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Entering year three in Madison County, Larry Helmick has seen gains on the field and numbers triple for his alma mater. "I'm really happy for these guys, a lot of these guys, our core nucleus, started when I started two years ago," Helmick said, "Started with 24 kids, we have right at 75 right now in the program and almost all 24 that weren't older kids are back."
cbs19news
Journey of Hope stops in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers have been biking across the country, pedaling toward a Journey of Hope. It is a cross-country cycling team that started in Seattle and is making its way to Washington, D.C. The team made a stop in Charlottesville, where it has been sponsored and housed by CrossFit Spark and IX Art Park.
cbs19news
Webinar held about law, democracy, and the torch march at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of the torch march on the Grounds of the University of Virginia. It happened the night before the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville. UVA's Jewish Studies Program hosted the webinar to share more about the effects the march...
cbs19news
Remembering the Unite the Right rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday, people from around Charlottesville gathered near the University of Virginia Chapel to take a moment and remember what happened in the city five years ago. It was an emotional day on UVA Grounds as they remembered the events of the torch march and...
cbs19news
Congregate Charlottesville provides presence for support at Heather Heyer Way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) --Friday, members of a local activist clergy organization, Congregate Charlottesville, spent time on Heather Heyer Way. Heather Heyer was an American Paralegal, who became a symbol for civil rights, after she was murdered during the 2017, "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. People gathered there to...
cbs19news
Discover Black Cville earns national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville program has earned national recognition for its community-building efforts. The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau reports the Discover Black Cville initiative received a U.S. Travel Association’s national Destiny Award. According to a release, this award program spans multiple categories and is...
cbs19news
JABA social engagement program recognized
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local organization that helps area adults with disabilities and the elderly stay active has been recognized on a national level. During the USAging Annual Conference in Texas, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging received an Aging Innovations and Achievement Award for its At Home with JABA Program.
cbs19news
UVA finds existing medication may help severe COVID patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System may have found a new way to help those hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19. A small study found that a monoclonal antibody medication called dupilumab, which is used to treat asthma and eczema, can help improve survival rates for severe COVID patients.
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Scrappy Elephant opens new location in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- From art teacher to business owner, Sarah Sweet has changed the way artists can get supplies. She opened a second location of her store, the Scrappy Elephant, on Thursday, and she is already receiving a lot of support. “The Scrappy Elephant is a creative reuse...
cbs19news
Marking anniversary of torch march, Unite the Right on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marks five years since a torch march occurred at the University of Virginia, resulting in violent clashes between groups on opposing sides. Several people were injured in the confrontation near the UVA Rotunda that night, and video of the marchers carrying lit tiki torches...
cbs19news
Daily Progress hosts webinar discussing Unite the Right anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday evening, the Daily Progress hosted a forum to discuss the anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. The goal was to talk about moving forward because there's no solving the issues without talking about them. Five years after hate groups held a...
cbs19news
Congregate Charlottesville holds a walking vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Friday night a walking vigil hosted by Congregate Charlottesville took place. It was a one-mile walk that started at the First Baptist Church on West Main. This is the oldest Black church in Charlottesville. They made five additional stops at places where people took a...
cbs19news
BWRT kicks off fall series with luncheon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time, the Business Women’s Round Table will be holding a Connections Luncheon. The BWRT, which was founded in 2004, aims to elevate the presence of women professionals by honoring, engaging and inspiring them. This works to drive business and economic and...
cbs19news
PCOB announces launch of online complaint portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several initiatives have been launched to help a Charlottesville board that has been created in the wake of issues with local law enforcement. Earlier this year, the Police Civilian Oversight Board looked for a company to help with an only system to receive and process...
cbs19news
Hundreds of kids walking to school this year due to bus driver shortage in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New school walk zones are up and in place in the city. Due to a bus driver shortage, hundreds of children will be walking to and from school each day. The Charlottesville School Board says it has hired school crossing guards to help keep kids...
cbs19news
Researchers find 'fingerprint' of nerve cells that may help people dealing with issues swallowing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Every year, about half a million Americans will have their lives impacted by problems swallowing. These esophageal motility disorders can lead to problems such as dehydration, malnutrition, pneumonia and choking. According to a release, these kinds of disorders affect the way the muscles of the...
cbs19news
Storytime returning to New Dominion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years, a childhood literacy program is resuming at a bookstore on the Downtown Mall. New Dominion Bookshop says its Storytime program will resume on Sept. 3. The program is free to attend and open to the public and it will take place weekly.
