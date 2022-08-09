ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boat catches fire near Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
Rhode Island Department of Health reopens two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reopened two beaches for swimming Friday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality through...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Warwick police to take part in body cam pilot program

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said Friday it will be participating in a body cam pilot program. Chief Bradford Connor said the program will begin Tuesday. During the trial, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months and body cameras will...
WARWICK, RI
Warwick officers to take part in body cam program next week

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced their participation in the body cam pilot program that will begin next week. Starting Tuesday, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months. Body cams will be on the road 24 hours a day. After...
WARWICK, RI
Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Matos releases statement on vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos issued a statement on Friday regarding a vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize. “I welcome as they make Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport a new hub for the airline, but doing business in our state means recognizing the rights of workers to bargain collectively,” said Matos.
WARWICK, RI
Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
Truck crashes into utility pole, then tree in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A truck crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. When police and fire crews arrived to the scene nobody was inside the truck. Police closed the road between Goddard...
PROVIDENCE, RI
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
1 taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence late Wednesday night. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near exit 23. Rhode Island State Police said one person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital...
PROVIDENCE, RI

