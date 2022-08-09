Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Boat catches fire near Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Department of Health reopens two beaches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reopened two beaches for swimming Friday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality through...
ABC6.com
Warwick police to take part in body cam pilot program
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department said Friday it will be participating in a body cam pilot program. Chief Bradford Connor said the program will begin Tuesday. During the trial, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months and body cameras will...
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence East Side burglaries, suspect faces similar charges in East Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a string of robberies in Providence, according to authorities. East Providence Police Lt. Michael Rapoza told ABC 6 News that Kevin Cunha will be facing charges for the burglaries on the East Side. Rapoza said Cunha, who’s...
ABC6.com
Warwick officers to take part in body cam program next week
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced their participation in the body cam pilot program that will begin next week. Starting Tuesday, 16 patrol officers will wear Axon body cameras during patrol for two months. Body cams will be on the road 24 hours a day. After...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island state beaches shut off showers due to drought conditions
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that some state beaches have shut off their showers because of extreme drought conditions. The town of Narragansett issued a water use ban, after Gov. Dan McKee announced a statewide drought advisory Tuesday. Water will be shut...
Rhode Island police captain charged with smashing man's head to ground
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A veteran police captain in Rhode Island shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the July 4 weekend was charged with simple assault Thursday. Providence Police Capt. Stephen Gencarella pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Sixth District Court in...
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
ABC6.com
Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
ABC6.com
Matos releases statement on vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos issued a statement on Friday regarding a vote by Breeze Airways’ pilots to unionize. “I welcome as they make Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport a new hub for the airline, but doing business in our state means recognizing the rights of workers to bargain collectively,” said Matos.
ABC6.com
Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
ABC6.com
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
ABC6.com
1 taken to hospital with facial injuries after fight on Block Island ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Narragansett Fire Department said that multiple people were injured and one person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Block Island Ferry terminal Monday night. The U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North...
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
ABC6.com
Truck crashes into utility pole, then tree in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A truck crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. When police and fire crews arrived to the scene nobody was inside the truck. Police closed the road between Goddard...
Flood, fire concerns spark calls for cleanup of Pawtuxet River site
State Rep. Joseph McNamara wrote a letter calling on the DEM to order the immediate removal of PVC and high-density polyurethane pipes and tanks that are allegedly being stockpiled at 175 Post Road.
ABC6.com
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
Every day is a gift for Federal Hill restaurateur after brush with death
Not a day goes by that Armando Bisceglia isn't thankful to be alive.
ABC6.com
1 taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 95 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence late Wednesday night. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near exit 23. Rhode Island State Police said one person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital...
ABC6.com
Experts perform necropsy on whale that washed up on shore at Charlestown beach
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Expert and staff from Mystic Aquarium performed a necropsy on whale that rushed up on a Charlestown beach Thursday. According to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the minke whale washed up on shore at East Beach in Charlestown Tuesday. The Department of Environmental...
