Virginia Business
Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.
Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning Request From Michel Properties
HAMPTON—Michel Properties LLC, which currently operates an automotive restoration and repair facility at 63 Wythe Creek Rd. across from NASA Langley Research Center, recently filed a rezoning request with Hampton City Council for a piece of property that the company also owns at 53 Wythe Creek Rd. at the intersection of Voyager Drive. The request was denied by Hampton City Council.
Virginia Beach City Council selects Delceno Miles to represent Bayside District
The Virginia Beach City Council has selected Delceno Miles to represent the Bayside District.
'So surreal' | What a new wave of funding means for anti-violence leaders in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When he got the call, it renewed a years-long journey for Lamont Finley. “When I found out that we actually were one of the few chosen, I kind of cried because it’s one of those things where I see this vision, and I want to re-educate what people think about mentoring programs are for," Finley said.
What Virginia Beach city leaders want the public to know about the new voting system in wake of heated debate
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer is responding to the recent concerns expressed by Councilman Aaron Rouse regarding transparency within the city council. As we inch closer to the November 2022 election, a recent disagreement between Dyer and Rouse is highlighting the ongoing debate regarding the...
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Former Virginia Beach police chief, local pastor lead task force to 'build a better city'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A youth violence prevention task force in the City of Virginia Beach acts as one piece of a regionwide effort. It is a direct byproduct of mayors from the Seven Cities coming together, as each locality grapples with rising crime and gun violence. During an...
13News Now Investigates: Ex-employees cash big severance checks in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The turnover in Portsmouth politics has some people out of the job but still getting paid. The City of Portsmouth paid almost half-a-million dollars in severance to some high-profile ex-employees in recent years. Since 2019, five former employees raked in a combined $414,984.64 in severance pay,...
Augusta Free Press
Two Virginia transit systems receive $11.5 million from infrastructure bill
Awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2022 Low or Now Emission Vehicle Program, two Virginia transit systems will receive $11,549,192 in federal funding. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the funding Thursday, according to a press release, which enables state and local governments to purchase...
Portsmouth City Council votes to change street name in honor of Missy Elliott
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night on a motion to change a street name in honor of a local and national music legend. A part of McLean Street from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive will become "Missy Elliott Boulevard." Melissa Arnette Elliott, known by her...
Newport News gives SeaView Lofts repairs update: Some tasks finished, others need work
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Codes Compliance Department in Newport News gave a progress report for the condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex Thursday. The verdict: Some work has been done, but not enough to let people back into the building, yet. There are five main areas that have repeatedly...
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
High-tech company Vectrona lands expansion grant in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA) recently approved an Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) grant of $85,000 to Vectrona.
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Conditional Use Permit for car wash denied
Last night, City Council denied a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a car wash facility at 10907 & 10911 Warwick Boulevard. The proposal was for a 3,887-square-foot tunnel car wash building with 20 parking spaces, 16 of which were with vacuum units. There was concern among Council that this use would significantly impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with additional traffic to the non-signalized intersection at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and noise from the equipment and vacuum islands. Additionally, as an automotive use, the proposed car wash is not consistent with the One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City Council’s denial of the request is in line with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) approvedThe FY 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) is an $847.9 million financial plan that includes projects supported by the General Fund ($643.9 million) and by User-Fee funds ($204 million). The proposed CIP reflects substantial investment in transportation infrastructure; community development and redevelopment; schools; public buildings; parks and recreation; mission-critical equipment and apparatus; and waterworks, sanitary sewer, and stormwater systems.
Inhabitat.com
Virginia will soon have the US’ largest offshore wind farm
Virginia is about the get the biggest wind farm in the U.S. The state has just agreed to let Dominion Energy build a 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off Virginia Beach’s coast. By 2026, the project plans to be generating sufficient power to provide for the needs of up...
Man sentenced for threatening public officials in Norfolk
A New York man was sentenced today to more than nine years in federal prison for mailing threatening letters to a federal law enforcement officer with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and to a federal prosecutor, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Virginia Beach gang member sentenced for having gun with 'machine gun conversion' attachment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 5, 2022. A man from Virginia Beach was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Virginia for having a gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk.
Stereogum
Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd
Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
