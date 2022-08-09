ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – With the August 2nd primary behind us, 27 News took a look at the role misinformation could have had on voters.

Misinformation is extremely damaging in any form, but especially when it comes to politics.

During last Tuesday’s primary, 27 News met Carleton Bryer, a Topeka resident who’s pro-life. Even with his beliefs on abortion, he felt the messaging from the “Vote Yes” camp through advertisements misrepresented what was actually on the ballot.

“It’s a complete issue,” Bryer said. “While I said I am against abortion, the organization that was funded mostly by the catholic church lied to us. I do not appreciate that as a voter. I think that we need to have representatives and organizations that tell voters the truth and the whole story.”

While Carleton is just one example out of over 900,000 people that voted on the amendment, the importance of accuracy and misinformation during the past several months leading up to the primary played a role in last Tuesday’s outcome – no matter how small.

“In a ballot measure there’s going to be a certain amount of people confused by the language, or who get caught up in what could be called misinformation – meaning they get confused from the messages from either side,” 27 News Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty said. “The good news regarding that is this abortion amendment was not close, it was 18 percentage points. So the amount of voters who were super confused or feel they were led the wrong way is certainly not going to reach double digits let alone 18 points.”

While many submitted their ballot for what they believed in, others used their vote to show frustration with how they were campaigned to.

“There’s actually been many reports of voters saying on each side they didn’t like the idea that they might be misinforming, so they voted against them,” Dr. Beatty said. “The idea of misinformation always working is not always true.”

Additionally, the ballot measure itself played a role in muddling the water with what actions organizations could take – as many political advertising laws focus primarily on campaigns and individuals rather than amendments.

“There’s also the larger issue of if lying or misinformation is technically legal in political advertisements which it largely is according to the supreme court,” Dr. Beatty said. “Kansas may also want to force candidates, force political action committees, to be much more clear on who’s paying for the message – that would mean outright stating it in a clear voice, hey we paid for this.”

4America
3d ago

The legislative group, and the ads by the YES group were deceptive. On top of that, a last minute text sent out indicated that a YES vote was pro choice. Thankfully, the group that advocated for pro choice pointed out the facts before the election. Now it’s time to vote out those politicians who created this legislation.

Gary Bargdill
3d ago

There was no confusion, that’s why Kansans voted to keep our individual rights intact. They tried to confuse us and say voting yes would assure the rights of the mother and fetus, which was a lie. But Kansans thoroughly researched their lies and decided our individual rights were more important that letting the federal government tell us what to do. So the title of this article is just another lie.😎

Dee Robertson
3d ago

if you were stupid enough to not read all of the LEGAL DOCUMENTATION regarding each election then YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM! Quit relying on biased news media, article writers, your friends, etc togarner your information.

KSNT News

Kansas organizations address back to school safety

KANSAS (KSNT) – Three Kansas organizations came together to address several safety issues facing students as they return to their classrooms this year. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas State Department of Education and Safe Kids Kansas put out a list of safety tips to help encourage parents to talk to their children about how to […]
KANSAS STATE
Pyramid

Reich: Kansas on my mind

Today, I want to talk about Kansas. Not about its corn as high as an elephant’s eye, nor about Dorothy and Toto trying to find their way home, but about Kansas as the geographic and Republican center of America, Kansas as the vintage Norman Rockwell core of America, Kansas as what the Republican Party was before being hijacked by Newt Gingrich and then mugged by a New York real estate con artist.
KANSAS STATE
