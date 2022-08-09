Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in March
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in the Hill District in March. According to a release from police, 32-year-old Robert Freeman has been arrested for the March 22, 2022 homicide of Tiwand Hill. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for suspect after man shot, killed...
wtae.com
Shooting death of man in police custody in Beaver County under investigation
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The death of a man who fired a gun while inside a police car is under investigation, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office said Friday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. The car was headed to the Center Township police station after...
2 people injured in PRT bus accident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were hurt when a PRT bus collided with a vehicle earlier Friday morning. KDKA has confirmed that the vehicle and the bus collided in the West End Circle at West Carson Street. On the bus, a male suffered a knee injury and a female suffered a head injury. The severity of their injuries is unknown, as is the condition of the driver of the vehicle. Police and medics are on the scene. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Lyft driver shot, killed passenger in Sheetz parking lot, police say
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A customer of the ride-share app, Lyft, was shot and killed by his driver in a Sheetz parking lot in Allegheny County. The reported shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at a Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh, when the Lyft […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Target 11 Exclusive: Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh police officers pulled off streets
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 11 Pittsburgh police officers have been banned from field duty for failing to pass firearms recertification. According to an internal police department memo obtained by Target 11, the department began the recertification process on August 1. It’s scheduled to run through...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peters Township father charged in baby's death
A Peters Township man is facing a manslaughter charge after being accused of leaving his 3-month-old infant for several hours inside a parked vehicle on a hot June day. Khang Dinh Nguyen, 33, turned himself in to Allegheny County Police Thursday morning. In addition to the manslaughter charge, a felony, Nguyen faces an additional felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.
wtae.com
Police: Toddler fatally struck by car in Brownsville, Fayette County
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — State police said a 1-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle in Brownsville, Fayette County Thursday evening. See video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Authorities said the crash happened on Green Street just before 5:15 p.m. Though troopers have not identified...
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother of teen fatally shot in Uptown mourns her son: 'I held his hand the whole time'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenage football player had his whole future ahead of him until he became a victim of gun violence.Alex Kowalyk's mother Vanessa is speaking out and calling for change. She describes her son as a good kid. She said Alex didn't do drugs and adored his younger sister. She said they had just moved from McKeesport to Shadyside for a better life the very day he was killed. He was on life support for 13 hours before he passed away. "I held his hand the whole time and I didn't leave him for a minute," she said. "I was there...
Police in Westmoreland County searching for man involved in failed bank robbery
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Huntingdon Township Police need your help trying to track down a bank robbery suspect who tried to rob the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue 45 minutes before it closed for the day Wednesday. He told the teller he was armed and demanded money,...
beavercountyradio.com
Pittsburgh Man Faces Drug Charges after Traffic Stop in Aliquippa
(Aliquippa, Pa.) PA State Police in Beaver are reporting that a Pittsburgh man was stopped for a traffic violation on Monday, August 8 at 11:40 AM at Raccoon and Mill Streets in Aliquippa. As state police investigated it was found that 33-year-old Kyle Germany, of Pittsburgh, PA, was in possession of bulk marijuana and known drug sale paraphernalia. According to the report he was taken into custody and charges are pending.
Pittsburgh man wanted on multiple warrants arrested at Ross Park Mall
25-year-old Dejon Fuller was taken into custody Wednesday at Ross Park Mall. He was apprehended after being spotted while shopping at the mall by an off-duty deputy sheriff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beavercountyradio.com
BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge
(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies
A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Reserve man who shot girlfriend in front of her children gets 8 years in prison
A Reserve man who shot a woman three times in front of her young children will spend at least eight years in prison. Joseph Hogg, 37, was sentenced Thursday by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Randal B. Todd after he pleaded guilty in April to attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and reckless endangerment.
wtae.com
SWAT situation ends in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — SWAT teams and emergency crews responded to Pittsburgh’s Hill District Wednesday afternoon. Emergency officials were called to the city's Middle Hill neighborhood in the area of Chauncey Drive and Bedford Avenue. Crews responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m. on the report of a male barricaded...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Top dog' pleads guilty for role in Westmoreland heroin trafficking ring
A Jeannette man who prosecutors described as the “top dog” of a multi-million dollar heroin trafficking ring that operated throughout Westmoreland County in 2017 has pleaded guilty to drug and conspiracy charges. Chauncy Bray, 32, has been behind bars since his arrest five years ago, when police said...
Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum
A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
Dive teams recover pickup truck from Westmoreland County lake
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews recovered a pickup truck that was found in a Westmoreland County lake Thursday morning. The mid-90s Chevy pickup truck was found by group of fishermen near the Bridgeport Dam around 9 a.m. Chopper 11 flew over the lake and saw crews pull the...
Comments / 0