KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally vehicle count dips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The one-day vehicle count at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally fell below the five-year average Thursday for the second day in a row. The 9,000 count drop from Wednesday to Thursday is the largest in several years. The city of Sturgis uses vehicle counts, tons...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally
Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
KELOLAND TV
Fewer bikes in Sturgis than in 2021 so far
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The one-day total for day six of the vehicle count for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is about 3,000 less than in 2021. Based on traffic counts for the past several years, this year’s rally traffic will be lower than in 2021. Traffic counts...
kotatv.com
Rallygoers share their experience as they pack up to head home
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
newscenter1.tv
Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
kotatv.com
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
newscenter1.tv
Omaha Street, Cambell Street intersection work to begin Aug. 15
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Work is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15 at the intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street on a project re-shaping the intersection and surrounding area. The new project will have an ultimate goal of widening the sidewalk in the area between Covington and LaCrosse Street to 10 feet, which will provide an ADA-complaint path for residents and give the LaCrosse Street intersection up-to-date with underground utilities, new pavement, and traffic signals. There will also be a feature for pedestrian signal controls.
mitchellnow.com
SD Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Thursday August 11, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 6:17 a.m., Wednesday, Dickson Drive, within Sturgis city limits: A 2020 Volvo semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on Interstate 90, near mile marker 32, went off the roadway to the right, eventually into a private yard, and hit the front of a residential home. The 68-year-old female driver of the truck and the 65-year-old male passenger both suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Sturgis hospital. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and the passenger was not. The 74-year-old male resident of the home was not injured.
newscenter1.tv
“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
kotatv.com
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants...
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 3: 22 injury crashes so far
Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
kotatv.com
Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Housing and community development are major issues in Rapid City and now officials are asking for input from the community. There will be a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. for the first session touching on three topics regarding housing and community development. Then at 1 p.m. another session will begin that will continue to touch on the conversation from the morning session and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice. Both meetings take place in the city Hall community room.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Beef Throwdown finalists turn up the heat during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, SD – This week is a big one for Sturgis. In more ways than one. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) has been promoting steakhouses and restaurants throughout the state during the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Classic. Earlier, during the month of June, the public nominated 26...
KEVN
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
newscenter1.tv
August 8 Sturgis Rally events and weekend numbers
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is in full swing, with plenty of events to offer throughout the week. Legendary City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 5K @ 8 a.m. V Twin Visionary Motorcycle Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point @ 11 a.m — 4 p.m. 5th Annual Mayor’s Charity...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off annual Military Appreciation Day with Dakota Thunder Run ride
BOX ELDER, S.D. – Servicemembers, guardsmen and more were out at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum in Box Elder to take part in a popular rally tradition Tuesday morning. The 22nd annual Dakota Thunder Run stems from the merging of two motorcycle clubs on the base —...
