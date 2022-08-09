ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Silver sedan with no rear bumper could contain answers in Elysian Fields homicide case

By Kylee Bond
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— New Orleans Police have released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting that claimed the life of a man in the 7th Ward last week.

According to the NOPD, the pictured silver, four-door sedan was seen in the area of the fatal shooting, which happened in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Friday, August 5. Detectives say a little before 11:30, an unidentified suspect exited a vehicle and fired multiple shots at a 39-year-old man, striking him several times, then drove away. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The car is described as having dark-tinted windows and heavy damage to its rear with no rear bumper, no hubcaps, and no license plates. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown.

The NOPD is asking anyone with any information on the pictured car or its driver, or anyone with any additional information about the shooting to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Shonndell Fields at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Katrina Williams
3d ago

Anybody can see that the make is a Nissan, could be an Altima, Sentra or a Maxima. And how are so many people driving around without license plates? Not having a plate is probable cause to pull them over.

