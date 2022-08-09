Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it’s also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. “I was simply looking for something fun to do,” McGhee, who’d been...
Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
Ferrari to open lifestyle store in Lenox Square
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ferrari must really be taking its F1 troubles to heart; it’s opening a lifestyle and fashion store in the Lenox Square mall. The store will be the third Ferrari boutique in the United States, following locations in Los Angeles and Miami. Ferrari’s new boutique will be 2,760 square feet in size and feature the store concept the iconic car brand debuted in 2021. The carmaker hopes that the store will help the brand maintain its relevance into the coming decades, calling Atlanta a “dynamic, vibrant city.”
Nibbles of metro Atlanta restaurant news | Aug. 12, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here’s the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the metro Atlanta area:. Shake Shack has opened its 7th Atlanta location at Lenox Square. The new location will feature all the classics including ShackBurger®, Chicken Shack, crinkle-cut fries and handspun shakes plus the current line-up of limited-time offerings including the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar menu, seasonal shakes and lemonades.
Metro Atlanta’s famous film and TV landmarks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For years, Georgians have had a front-row seat to the making of major blockbuster films and TV shows like Respect, Spiderman, and Black Panther. Because of the tax credits, proximity to an international airport, and variety of backdrops from city to suburbs, Atlanta has been able to draw movie and TV productions from around the world.
INTERVIEW: Georgia film production impacts food industry
Better Call Harry: Their toddler needed help. The ambulance bill was $2,438. Ella was transported by American Medical Response (AMR) to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite, where she received oxygen and was later discharged from its emergency room. The Hawkins’ expected an ambulance bill in the hundreds of dollars but was shocked by the final $2,438 tab.
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta
When people think of touring memorable filming locations, their minds immediately go to New York and Los Angeles, two powerhouse cities that have long stood as the hub of culture and film. But there's another booming movie metropolis destined to join that vanguard: Atlanta. Imbued with history and culture and...
BeREGGAE returns to Piedmont Park Aug. 12-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 9th annual BeREGGAE festival will return to Piedmont Park Aug 12-14. This year’s festival will be headlined by Jamaican dancehall artist Wayne Wonder and Atlanta legend CeeLo Green, among others. Wayne Wonder is best known for his 2003 hit “No Letting Go,” which peaked...
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
T.I., Morris Brown College and Moolah Wireless to provide students with tablets
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Morris Brown College officials announced it has partnered with Atlanta native and rapper T.I. and Moolah Wireless to provide free tablets with 12 months of data service to Morris Brown students to celebrate the restoration of the institution. Officials say in addition to offering the tablets...
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
Atlanta neighbors frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in Midtown are frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic concerts at the Fox Theatre. “It turns into absolute debauchery for two, four and five days at a time,” said Deford Smith, who lives near the Fox Theatre. Smith said a select group...
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
Crews tear down Aunt Fanny’s Cabin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews tore down the historic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin this morning. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted last night to tear it down. The Smyrna City Council had sold it to Jim and Tonnie Lane earlier this year.
INTERVIEW: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks about Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta didn’t become a reality overnight. It required planning, cooperation and the help of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. CBS46 asked Thurmond about what the project means for DeKalb County and his involvement. Watch the full interview above.
Tree branch falls on car with man inside
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man in southwest Atlanta did not have a happy birthday. A tree branch fell on his car while he was inside it. The branch dented the car’s roof and cracked its windshield. The man told CBS 46 that he was waiting for the rain...
