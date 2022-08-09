Sioux City School Board begins search to fill vacant seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The process of filling a vacant director’s seat on the Sioux City School Board has begun.

At Monday’s regular meeting, the six current board members agreed to fill the vacancy of Dr. Juline Albert via appointment.

Dr. Albert vacated her seat on August 3, effective immediately.

Anyone interested in being selected to fill Albert’s term has until August 19 to apply. Candidates would appear before the board at their meeting on August 22.

There is a scenario where a special election might be needed but that could require months.

“To get that position appointed sooner than that, as we’re going through a Superintendent search, we’d like a full slate of board members to participate in that process,” said Board President Dan Greenwell.

Whoever completes Albert’s term will serve until November 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.