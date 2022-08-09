ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ovejanegra75
3d ago

6 months without paying rent? And then you call the local news to make you soap opera DRAMA? Please don't you dare to ask for your deposit back.🤯

Terri Martin
3d ago

It's true you can't just evict people without a process but you CAN condemn a house with no water or electricity. What upsets me is that the people complaining about their dogs being boarded in, are the same people who left their pets inside... without air/electricity! if these people hadn't of been forced out, those dogs would no doubt have perished in the heat.

Judah
3d ago

She should have left once she was handed $1,000 dollars, with a free uhaul to move her stuff to a storage.

