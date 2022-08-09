Read full article on original website
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Former RNC chair Michael Steele on MSNBC: 'Assume' all Republicans are 'dangerous until proven otherwise'
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele told MSNBC viewers that they should "assume" all Republicans are "dangerous until proven otherwise" while discussing the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. During MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes," guest host Alicia Menendez, Steele and NBC News' justice reporter Ryan Reilly...
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump. MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But...
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records. "I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's...
North Korea soldiers in Ukraine would be logistical 'mess’ Putin won’t 'allow': Russia expert
Climbing Russian casualties and reports suggesting that Russia is now looking to North Korea to aid its flagging troops raised eyebrows this week as some began to question whether Moscow would drag Pyongyang into its war in Ukraine. Russia expert and former intelligence officer in Russian doctrine and strategy for...
Reported Trump FBI informant 'irrelevant' due to former president's cooperation, source says
A source close to former President Donald Trump told Fox News on Thursday that new reports suggesting an informant tipped off the FBI about alleged sensitive documents being held at Mar-a-Lago are "irrelevant." The source reasoned that Trump and the former president's representatives have been "cooperating" with the FBI and...
MSNBC’s Beschloss, former CIA director Hayden ‘suggest’ Trump be executed for having nuclear documents
MSNBC contributor and historian Michael Beschloss posted a tweet on Thursday evening recounting historical figures who had been executed for sharing U.S. nuclear secrets with foreign governments, and a former CIA chief shared the post with his own approving tweet. Conservative commentator Jerry Dunleavy accused Beschloss of "suggesting that Trump...
Former NY ICE official slams Mayor Adams' 'odd' criticism of Texas sending busses of migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to send busses of illegal immigrants to New York City in an effort to lessen the burden on his state and show Democrat-run states the consequences of the migrant influx under the Biden administration. Retired New York ICE Field Office Director Tom Feeley joined "Fox...
Trump’s greatest ‘crime’ was ‘compromising confidence Americans have in federal law enforcement:’ MSNBC guest
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance blamed former President Donald Trump for the "appalling," great "crime" of Americans losing confidence in federal law enforcement Thursday. Vance appeared on MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports" to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland's remarks on the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Various Republicans, including Trump, have called out the federal agency as "authoritarian" for what appeared to some to be a political attack against the former president.
Arkansas paper tells Sarah Huckabee Sanders there's 'plenty of room' for op-ed after being called out for bias
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (ADG) published an editorial responding to the fierce criticism from GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders over what she alleged was liberal bias in favor of her Democratic opponent. In a piece titled "Plenty of room for good guest columns," the ADG editorial page addressed Sanders directly...
Trump raid leaves me with 8 important questions as a Senate Judiciary Committee member
On August 8, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. With merely 91 days until the midterm elections, it is incumbent on Attorney General Garland to provide the country with immediate answers. Every day spent in a season of speculation adds to the growing claims that the search was politically motivated. As a lawyer, former federal prosecutor, and current member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I have questions:
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Merrick Garland just called ‘Trump's bluff,’ CNN analyst legal says
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called Donald Trump’s bluff on Thursday by announcing that he called for unsealing of the search warrant behind the FBI raid on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home. After days with no direct comment, the AG revealed...
CNN anchor pushes back against ‘both sides’ claim that Democrats use violent rhetoric
"CNN Newsroom" host Poppy Harlow denied that Democrat politicians used or encouraged violent rhetoric on her show Thursday. Speaking with former Under Secretary of Homeland Security Brian Murphy, she spotlighted recent calls by GOP House members Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar to "defund" or "destroy" the FBI following the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.
Greg Gutfeld: FBI's seizure of classified records from Mar-a-Lago sounds like every hoax we've heard before
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld slammed the FBI's seizure of classified records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: If he actually went home with extremely sensitive material, and now he won't give them back, why do you think he would do that? Do you think he's planning on selling these secrets to Russia or is he going to build his own missile in Bedminster? He already has the bunkers (it's a golf course joke). But this doesn't sound at all hysterical, does it? This is not an affidavit. It's gaffe-davit. I just coined that phrase. You can't take anything seriously when it sounds like every hoax that has come before it.
Trump-backed NC Senate candidate Ted Budd gets key law enforcement endorsement over Democratic opponent
EXCLUSIVE -- U.S. Senate candidate for North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd, received a key law enforcement endorsement on Wednesday that was previously once received by his Democrat opponent. Budd, who currently represents North Carolina’s 13th congressional district, earned a slot on the GOP ticket to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard...
Merrick Garland wouldn't recommend approval for AG search warrant for Unabomber's cabin: Former FBI official
Former FBI deputy assistant director of counterterrorism Terry Turchie said Attorney General Merrick Garland wouldn't recommend approval for a search warrant for the Unabomber's cabin on Thursday's "Jesse Watters Primetime." "I've never said this publicly, but I'll just tell you right now because it just sickens me to watch and...
