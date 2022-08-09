Fox News host Greg Gutfeld slammed the FBI's seizure of classified records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: If he actually went home with extremely sensitive material, and now he won't give them back, why do you think he would do that? Do you think he's planning on selling these secrets to Russia or is he going to build his own missile in Bedminster? He already has the bunkers (it's a golf course joke). But this doesn't sound at all hysterical, does it? This is not an affidavit. It's gaffe-davit. I just coined that phrase. You can't take anything seriously when it sounds like every hoax that has come before it.

POTUS ・ 8 HOURS AGO