Trump’s greatest ‘crime’ was ‘compromising confidence Americans have in federal law enforcement:’ MSNBC guest

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance blamed former President Donald Trump for the "appalling," great "crime" of Americans losing confidence in federal law enforcement Thursday. Vance appeared on MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports" to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland's remarks on the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Various Republicans, including Trump, have called out the federal agency as "authoritarian" for what appeared to some to be a political attack against the former president.
Trump raid leaves me with 8 important questions as a Senate Judiciary Committee member

On August 8, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. With merely 91 days until the midterm elections, it is incumbent on Attorney General Garland to provide the country with immediate answers. Every day spent in a season of speculation adds to the growing claims that the search was politically motivated. As a lawyer, former federal prosecutor, and current member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I have questions:
CNN anchor pushes back against ‘both sides’ claim that Democrats use violent rhetoric

"CNN Newsroom" host Poppy Harlow denied that Democrat politicians used or encouraged violent rhetoric on her show Thursday. Speaking with former Under Secretary of Homeland Security Brian Murphy, she spotlighted recent calls by GOP House members Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar to "defund" or "destroy" the FBI following the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.
Greg Gutfeld: FBI's seizure of classified records from Mar-a-Lago sounds like every hoax we've heard before

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld slammed the FBI's seizure of classified records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: If he actually went home with extremely sensitive material, and now he won't give them back, why do you think he would do that? Do you think he's planning on selling these secrets to Russia or is he going to build his own missile in Bedminster? He already has the bunkers (it's a golf course joke). But this doesn't sound at all hysterical, does it? This is not an affidavit. It's gaffe-davit. I just coined that phrase. You can't take anything seriously when it sounds like every hoax that has come before it.
