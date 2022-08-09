ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings Training Camp Night Practice Recap: No Lewis Cine; Kellen Mond Struggles

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQMLC_0h9scnNj00

Everything you need to know from the Vikings' night practice at TCO Stadium on Monday.

Vikings fans are excited about the 2022 season, and it showed on Monday night.

The Vikings held their annual night practice at TCO Stadium in front of roughly 7,000 raucous fans, many of whom were in their seats multiple hours before practice kicked off. It's a fun event the team puts on every year, with a Kevin O'Connell speech to the crowd, player introductions, and fireworks capping the night.

As for the actual football that took place...I'll just say there weren't a ton of highlights. Fans had a few things to cheer about, but it was a bit sloppy at times, especially when the backup quarterbacks were involved.

Rookie safety Lewis Cine did not participate. Neither did rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans, DL Jullian Taylor, or WR Dan Chisena. Several injured players — including Evans and tight end Irv Smith Jr. — were present in t-shirts and shorts, but Cine was absent entirely. According to the Vikings, "Cine's absence from practice tonight was excused and he’ll be back on Wednesday."

Let's get to some observations.

Mond and Mannion continue to struggle

I've talked about it before in these recaps and I don't want to sound repetitive, but one of the clear storylines from Monday's practice was the continued shaky play from the Vikings' two backup quarterbacks.

Timing, accuracy, and even snap reception have been issues at times for Mond throughout this entire training camp. Those all showed up at least once on Monday.

Mond's worst throw of the night was a borderline interception by Cameron Dantzler, who may or may not have been fully inbounds when he came down with the ball. The throw was both short and late. Mond was also nearly picked twice by rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., although flags were thrown on Booth both times. He also dropped a snap — which has been an issue that has frustrated O'Connell to no end — and was "sacked" a couple times.

Then, towards the end of practice, Mond and the second-unit offense couldn't move the ball much in a 2-minute drill, with the drive stalling out near midfield. The most notable play in that sequence came when he took a deep shot for Trishton Jackson that was broken up by Kris Boyd. It wasn't a bad throw, but Mond could've led Jackson a bit more.

As usual, Mond had some nice moments mixed in, including a perfectly-placed touchdown pass to Jackson in a red zone period. But even though there's still time for things to improve, the overall body of work from Mond has to be somewhat concerning to the team at this point.

Mannion hasn't been much better, nor was he on Monday night. He saw fewer reps than Mond but still had a couple ugly misses intended for Jalen Nailor.

Jordan Hicks among a few first-team defensive standouts

I think the Vikings have the pieces in place, both personnel-wise and coaching-wise, to surprise some people on defense this year. They've got two stout defensive tackles, two great edge rushers, and two experienced inside linebackers controlling the front. If the mix of aging veterans and exciting young players in the secondary comes together and the unit as a whole stays pretty healthy, this Ed Donatell-coached defense could be quite good.

One player who has impressed in camp and made a few more plays on Monday is Hicks, who like Eric Kendricks is entering his eighth NFL season. Hicks forced a couple turnovers during Friday's practice and looked strong against the run on Monday. He also blew up a screen to third-team RB Bryant Koback at one point.

Harrison Phillips and Danielle Hunter also looked very strong against the run, and Hunter got into the backfield with multiple pressures and possibly a sack.

In the secondary, Patrick Peterson made a nice play with an end zone pass breakup against Adam Thielen.

Greg Joseph draws loud cheers

The loudest cheers of the entire practice probably came at the very end, when Joseph drilled a 58-yard field goal to cap things off. It's now the third time he's done that during this camp.

Joseph went 7 for 8 on the day, missing wide left from 41 yards out but hitting all three of his attempts from at least 50 yards. He's been pretty lights out since the beginning of camp.

"There’s a confidence level that you feel from him right now," O'Connell said. "Some of our special teams coaches, when he’s kicking, they don’t want to look at him, they don’t want to talk to him, because he’s kind of in the zone right now. I kind of go the opposite way; I talk to him, I look at him and I’m trying to get in his head as much as possible. Right now, when he’s kicking, it feels like you don’t even need to watch the ball; it’s going in from 50-plus. He’s in a good spot right now, and I’ve challenged him: Can you consistently work on your craft? That consistency at that position is ultimately what this whole league is striving for."

Given the Vikings' history with kickers, it's no surprise that Joseph's current form has fans excited. Of course, what will ultimately matter is what he's able to do when the regular season rolls around.

Other notes

  • Kirk Cousins and the first-team offense got it done again during their 2-minute drill. It wasn't the most impressive thing ever, but several short passes and a chunk gain from Cousins to Jefferson got the offense in range for a "game-winning" Joseph field goal from 45 yards out.
  • Cousins hit Zach Davidson for a touchdown during their red zone period. Davidson continues to be interesting because of his 6'7" size, great speed, and upside as a receiver if he keeps developing. Johnny Mundt, Davidson, and Ben Ellefson all saw some action with the first-team offense, which may continue until Irv Smith Jr. returns.
  • Armon Watts is going to be a big part of the Vikings' defensive line this year, even though he may not technically be listed as a starter. He'll be in there both in some base looks and on passing downs. Watts had a nice pressure on Monday night.
  • Alexander Mattison had an interesting touchdown run where he took a handoff going right and immediately cut back to the left, using a Jefferson block to get to the outside and score.
  • Rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah made a strong play to break up a Mannion pass intended for fellow rookie Nick Muse.
  • Some deep cuts: undrafted rookies Zach McCloud and Mike Brown each made a play tonight. McCloud beat Oli Udoh for a TFL against the run and Brown also had a run stop.

The Vikings are off on Tuesday and then will have three more practices Wednesday through Friday before their first preseason game in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
The Spun

Tom Brady Away For Personal Reasons: NFL World Reacts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already missed time this training camp for personal, non-football reasons. On Thursday, it was announced that Brady will miss practice yet again due to personal matters. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will run the offense during his absence. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dl
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
425
Followers
815
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy