CASEVILLE TWP, Mich - The Huron County Sheriff says a 65-year-old man from Commerce Township drowned in the Saginaw Bay on August 11 at around 11 a.m. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two 65-year-old men from Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the rough water of Saginaw Bay in Caseville Township when they were knocked over by a wave. Hanson says one man was able to get back to shore and the other was taken out further by what was believed to be a rip current. He says the man disappeared and was later found around 20 minutes later, about 400’ west of where he was last seen by friends and others who had begun looking for him.

CASEVILLE, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO