Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Young Rams looking to continue winning tradition at Montrose
MONTROSE, Mich. - The first week of practices are in the books for high school football teams across Mid-Michigan. Today was the first day teams could practice with full pads, something the players have been looking forward to since the start of the week. Montrose decided to keep things light...
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Lake Fenton embraces "hunters become the hunted" mentality
LINDEN, Mich. - The Lake Fenton football team is coming off one of the biggest turnarounds in the entire area. The Blue Devils went from three wins in 2020 to nine wins in 2021, including the Flint Metro League Championship. It's their most successful season since 2006. But this year, they won't be sneaking up on anybody.
nbc25news.com
Berston Field House sending three boxers to National Golden Gloves Tournament
FLINT, Mich. - The Berston Field House is sending three local boxers to the National Golden Gloves Tournament. The trio have been to the amateur tournament before and it gives them another chance to represent the city of Flint on the big stage. "This place right here, everyone knows Berston,...
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Expectations continue to rise for Kearsley
FLINT, Mich. - The Kearsley football team has turned its program around in a big way. The Hornets have rattled off three straight playoff appearances, including a district title back in 2020. The players say the key to the turnaround has been keeping the egos in check. "I feel like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Birch Run back-to-school donation drive helps students get ready for school
BIRCH RUN, Mich. - Staff at Birch Run Premium Outlets and Birch Run – Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce are getting students ready for school, and it's all thanks to the community's support. Both organizations hosted their second annual Back-to-School Donation Drive where they say they received numerous supplies to...
nbc25news.com
Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
nbc25news.com
Flint McCree theater teaches a lesson in art and Black History
FLINT, Mich. - Flint community members are reminding people that black history isn’t exclusive to the month of February and should be talked about and celebrated all year long. In a play surrounding the 'Lone Ranger' the McCree Theater in Flint is hoping to give a more realistic account...
nbc25news.com
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates national health center week
FLINT, Mich - Every year during the month of August, national health center week is celebrated to raise awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the country’s many health centers. Friday, Hamilton Community Health Network had their family fun day to celebrate. It was a day of food,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Corteva Agriscience holds ribbon-cutting celebration for new facility
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Corteva Agriscience are hosting members of the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new Midland spinosyns manufacturing facility. The celebration will showcase Corteva Agriscience’s innovative and industry-leading products that are made in Michigan. Employees and local contractors who participated in construction will be...
nbc25news.com
How you can celebrate '810 Day' in Flint
FLINT, Mich. – Flint residents are celebrating August 10th as “810 Day”, which happens to be the area code. Here's what you can expect from Event Coordinator Aiesha Lewis:. The Flint Downtown Development Authority has partnered with several locals to put on events throughout the day. There...
nbc25news.com
Detroit area man drowns in the Saginaw Bay near Caseville
CASEVILLE TWP, Mich - The Huron County Sheriff says a 65-year-old man from Commerce Township drowned in the Saginaw Bay on August 11 at around 11 a.m. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two 65-year-old men from Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the rough water of Saginaw Bay in Caseville Township when they were knocked over by a wave. Hanson says one man was able to get back to shore and the other was taken out further by what was believed to be a rip current. He says the man disappeared and was later found around 20 minutes later, about 400’ west of where he was last seen by friends and others who had begun looking for him.
nbc25news.com
First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah relieved of his duties following misconduct allegations
FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket according to 7th Judicial County Probate Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly. In September of 2021, the Court received a complaint from Ms. Grace Ketzner alleging misconduct by Judge Joseph J. Farah. The Court immediately began an investigation and in November 2021, the results were provided to the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO). The matter was later referred by SCAO to the Judicial Tenure Commission. Earlier this week, Judge Farah submitted his retirement notice to Governor Gretchen E. Whitmer, with an effective date of November 9, 2022.After consultation with SCAO, effective August 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., EDT, Judge Joseph J. Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket. Between now and his retirement in November, he will remotely complete any pending matters that were taken under advisement. Until a new judge is appointed, the Court will continue its efforts to provide judicial resources for all other matters that are pending before Judge Farah.
nbc25news.com
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined after investigation into deadly Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint says that one firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined after internal investigation into the events of a fire where two children lost their lives back in May. See the statements from City of Flint officials below. Statement from City of Flint...
nbc25news.com
New details released into GM Orion Twp. homicide investigation
LAKE ORION TWP, Mich - The Oakland County Sheriff releasing new details into the murder of a GM contracted employee at the Orion Township plant. Investigators say a 48-year-old man killed Gregory Robertson on Thursday, August 11. The man has been charged with open murder. The suspect's name has not...
nbc25news.com
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant
PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
nbc25news.com
Judge declares mistrial in Flint water bellwether trial regarding engineering firms
A judge has declared a mistrial in the Flint water bellwether trial due to a hung jury. Lawyers representing four children were suing Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN. They were accused of not doing enough to get the city to treat the highly corrosive...
Comments / 0