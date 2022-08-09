ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thunderstorms continue to pop up in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Thunderstorms are continuing to pop up across north Georgia on Tuesday evening. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms are scattered, but are producing very heavy rain where they have developed. Several severe thunderstorms moved through the metro Atlanta area earlier in the afternoon.
WSB Radio

Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard

A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
Georgia State
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
WALB 10

South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
WXIA 11 Alive

Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
CBS 46

Georgia records $21B in state-tracked economic projects

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia recorded $21.2 billion in state-tracked business investments in the year that ended June 30. The Republican governor says new and expanding companies committed to create 51,000 jobs. Kemp says those are new records, with announced investment nearly double the previous high while announced jobs were nearly 50% higher.
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
