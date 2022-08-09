Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Turnto10.com
Providence unveils new ground mural by local artist
(WJAR) — The City of Providence unveiled a new ground mural on Friday. The colorful creation is at the intersection of Daboll street and Public street. Local artist Rene Gómez is the talent behind the new creation. Mayor Jorge Elorza and others held a ribbon cutting to celebrate...
Turnto10.com
McKee to sign bill aimed at addressing housing crisis
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee is scheduled to sign legislation to aims to address the housing crisis. McKee is holding a ceremonial signing for a bill that injects a quarter of a billion dollars into a housing initiative, according to a release from the governor’s office. The event...
Turnto10.com
Extreme drought expands into parts of Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts
(WJAR) — The dry conditions continue in Southern New England. Parts of Rhode Island and all of Bristol County, Massachusetts are now considered to be in an extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The map maintained by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has all of Bristol County categorized...
Turnto10.com
State leaders break ground on Tidewater Landing project
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket. “What a wonderful day for Rhode Island, Pawtucket, for the sport of soccer and the United Soccer League," said Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous Partners. Shovels went into the dirt...
Turnto10.com
Fall River mayor to recognize EMT for heroic actions while off-duty
(WJAR) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan honored an EMT for his potentially life-saving rescue at a crash in Westport in July. The mayor recognized Luke Farrell on Friday, an EMT for the Fall River Fire Department’s EMS Division for attempting to help a motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-195 while off-duty.
Turnto10.com
Providence man heartbroken after mother's urn is stolen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is heartbroken after an urn for his recently deceased mom was stolen. It was probably another porch thief, but this one took something very important. Denis G. Biron said it happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 4 p.m. on Wendell Street. "The...
Turnto10.com
New Shoreham councilors move to review Ballard's liquor, entertainment licenses
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Block Island leadership isn't sitting back in the wake of recent violence on the island. At a special public safety meeting Thursday, the New Shoreham Town Council voted unanimously to hold a show-cause hearing for Ballard's liquor permit and entertainment license. That meeting, councilors agreed, will be held by August 22.
Turnto10.com
Group breaks window to help three dogs in hot car
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — It was over 90 degrees on Saturday in North Smithfield when a group of shoppers at Walmart said they spotted three dogs trapped in a hot car and stepped in to help. After waiting more than 10 minutes for the owner, they decided to...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: State issues compliance order to Johnson's Pond owner
Rhode Island claims the owners of Johnson's Pond in Coventry are violating a brand new law aimed at controlling water levels there. The state Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday issued an immediate compliance order to the pond and dam owner Soscia Holdings. Gov. Dan McKee held a ceremonial bill...
Turnto10.com
New Shoreham leaders name interim police chief
(WJAR) — An interim police chief for New Shoreham was named on Thursday, over two months since former Chief Matthew Moynihan stepped down. New Shoreham leaders said Walter "Chip," Anderson will take the new job. Anderson is a retired sergeant with the Rhode Island State Police and spent 15...
Turnto10.com
Dead whale in Charlestown likely to be buried at beach
(WJAR — A dead whale that washed up on East Beach in Charlestown on Tuesday will likely be buried at the beach, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries and experts from the Mystic Aquarium will perform an autopsy on the Minke...
Turnto10.com
Some state beaches to close outdoor showers
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
Turnto10.com
Diocese leaders called on to release details on priest misconduct allegations
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A non-profit leader and a Boston-based lawyer are calling on the Diocese of Fall River and its bishop to release details about its investigation into a North Attleboro priest facing misconduct allegations. Father Rodney Thibault of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish was placed...
Turnto10.com
Former Providence recreation center director sentenced on child molestation counts
Prosecutors said Friday that a Cranston man was sentenced to serve nine years in prison for child molestation. Attorney General Peter Neronha said 44-year-old Manuel Nunez pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree child molestation. Nunez will also have to register as a sex offender and attend sex offender counseling. He can have no contact with his victim.
Turnto10.com
Teens accused of forging signatures on candidate's nominations papers to appear in court
(WJAR) — Two teens accused of forging signatures in a bid to get a teenage candidate for governor on the ballot will appear in court on Friday. 18-year-olds Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn are charged with giving false documents to a public official and conspiracy. The charges are misdemeanors.
Turnto10.com
Experts examine remains of whale that washed up in Charlestown
(WJAR) — A team of scientists examined the remains of a whale that washed up in Charlestown. The dead whale washed up on East Beach on Monday. On Thursday, workers and scientists from Mystic Aquarium and the Atlantic Marine Conservancy rode ATVs on a 3-mile trek down the beach to the carcass.
Turnto10.com
Woman critically injured after flames consume Pawtucket house
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Pawtucket forced children to make a dramatic escape from the burning home. Heavy smoke and flames were visible as the Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the home on Ballston Avenue just after 9:00 a.m.
Turnto10.com
McKee proposes $3.8M in electricity rate relief for low-income customers
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday announced a proposal to provide electricity rate relief for low-income customers. The proposal comes as Rhode Island Energy requested a winter rate increase to start in the fall. The state's proposal would allocate $3.8 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man sentenced up to a decade for 2020 shooting
(WJAR) — A New Bedford man was sentenced up to ten years in state prison in connection with a shooting in New Bedford, Massachusetts in July 2020. Giovanni Vale-Valentin pled guilty in Fall River Superior Court to charges including two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, two counts of attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and one count of carrying an illegal firearm.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police charge woman for possessing 10 kilograms of meth
(WJAR) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Thursday it arrested a woman who was allegedly in possession of a package with 10 kilograms of suspected meth. Investigators said a suspicious package had been sent from California to a Jefferson Avenue apartment building in Pawtucket. After executing a search warrant,...
