Prince William County, VA

Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ Virginia woman

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

UPDATE: 08/09/22 — The Prince William Police Department announced Debbie Jean Ullah has been located.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered adult.

According to police, 57-year-old Debbie Jean Ullah resides on Allens Mill Boulevard, where she left a concerning note on Monday evening. Her vehicle was reportedly located in the area of Merchants View Square in Haymarket, police said.

“Debbie is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as endangered,” a release from the Prince William County Police Department reads.

(Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Ullah is described as a 5-foot 4-inch tall white female, weighing approximately 145 pounds. She has brown and gray hair and blue eyes. According to police, she was last seen wearing an unknown shirt, black shorts or pants and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Ullah’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or call your local law enforcement.

