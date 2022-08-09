Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Nepal central bank working on policy amendment for CBDC issuance
The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) is looking to get the green light to begin developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The central bank says it will soon send an amendment bill that will authorize it to issue a CBDC to the parliament. Revati Nepal, chief of the currency management...
coingeek.com
The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 99: Tornado Cash sanctioned, Hodlnaut halts withdrawals, NFTs on Instagram
The U.S. Treasury sanctions digital currency mixer Tornado Cash over allegedly laundering more than US$7 billion since 2019. On August 8, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that cybercriminals regularly used Tornado Cash to launder money. According to OFAC, the total amount laundered through the mixer includes US$455 million, which was allegedly taken by North Korea-backed hackers Lazarus Group. This was followed by US$96 million worth of funds from June’s heist of Harmony Bridge and at least nearly US$8 million from last week’s Nomad attack.
coingeek.com
UK fintech unicorn Revolut on hiring spree for digital assets division
At a time when massive layoffs have hit the tech industry as startup funding slows down, the U.K.’s largest unicorn is bucking the trend and going on a hiring spree. Revolut is increasing its headcount by 20%, including in its digital assets division which has continued to grow despite the overall market slump.
coingeek.com
South Africa’s digital assets taxation regime poses challenges to investors, legal expert says
South Africa is preparing a new tax and financial regulation for digital assets. Joon Chong, a partner at South Africa-based law firm Webber Wentzel, has shared that these new laws could pose monumental tax reporting challenges to digital asset investors. In an opinion piece, she wrote for leading South African...
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut, German exchange Nuri latest to fail
The ‘crypto’ collapse continues unabated, with customers of both Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut and German digital asset exchange Nuri fearing for the safety of their funds. On Monday, Hodlnaut users learned that the site “will be halting withdrawals, token swaps and deposits with immediate effect.” The unsigned message...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
coingeek.com
Errol Hula: How Bitcoin SV can call out fake news
Have you ever wanted to call BS on something you’ve seen online? For most of us the answer is a resounding yes. That’s why Errol Hula is building a system that allows users to mark whether information on social media is accurate or not. His application, called NOBL,...
If You Invested $1,000 In Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Southwest Airlines' Bumpy Road: One company that has been an exciting investment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
The government is finally cracking down on ‘crypto’: Joshua Henslee summarizes the market
As regulators worldwide crackdown on digital currency exchanges, lending platforms, and other companies, Bitcoin thought leader Joshua Henslee released this video to share his thoughts on the market. It’s not a pretty picture. The mass theft on Solana. Henslee opens the video by summarizing the current mess on Solana....
coingeek.com
Portuguese banks ban digital currency exchanges—regulatory compliance is crucial
Late last week (August 4) news broke that several prominent Portuguese banks had shut the accounts of multiple digital currency exchanges. The Portuguese banks, including Santander, BCP, and several others, cited risk management as the reason for the termination of the accounts, although no specific information was given. The closures...
coingeek.com
The entire space still needs to take a bath
Imagine working hard attempting to build an honest, revenue-generating business on top of Bitcoin’s technology that does not involve pre-selling coins or NFTs. Then imagine gaining virtually no customers, usage, traction, or notoriety while anonymous projects earn tens of thousands of dollars in a couple of days from an ICO or NFT launch.
coingeek.com
Thai SEC grants operating licenses to 4 more digital assets firms
The Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved operating licenses for another four digital assets firms, bringing the total licensed Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs) in the country to 21. According to a report by Thai Inquirer, the four newly approved firms include Krungthai XSpring (KTX) (a broker), T-BOX...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coingeek.com
South Korea’s tax agency vows to tighten digital assets tax evasion loopholes
South Korea’s tax agency, the National Tax Service (NTS), has vowed to crack down on individuals utilizing digital assets and digital asset platforms to evade taxes. According to a Korea Herald report, an NTS official made the statement during the body’s policy discussion before the strategy and finance committee of the National Assembly. During the briefing, the NTS explained that Koreans were increasingly seeking to use digital assets, which are not levied in the country, to dodge paying taxes.
coingeek.com
The Bitcoin Association for BSV appoints Dr Catherine Lephoto as a new ambassador in the EMEA region
Zug Switzerland, Thursday 11 August 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has appointed Dr Catherine Lephoto as a new BSV Ambassador as part of its global ambassador programme. Lephoto’s experience in the blockchain industry has already proven to be a valuable part of the BSV ecosystem and her drive to...
China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country.
coingeek.com
CoinFLEX files for restructuring after Roger Ver allegedly fails to pay margin call
Digital currency exchange CoinFLEX hit the headlines in June after it paused withdrawals amidst a wave of liquidations and bankruptcies that shook the industry to its core. The exchange claimed that BCH leader Roger Ver had failed to make a margin call on a $47 million loan, meaning it was unable to honor withdrawals.
coingeek.com
California watchdog issues cease and desist order against Celsius Network
A California financial regulator has become the latest to take action against Celsius Network, the digital lender whose collapse has exposed the gaping holes in entities that promised their users deliverance from ‘exploitative banks.’. California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) recently announced a cease and desist order...
coingeek.com
Kurt Wuckert Jr. converts Messy Times host Christopher Messina into a big blocker
CoinGeek’s Kurt Wuckert Jr. recently joined Christopher Messina on the Messy Times podcast to discuss Bitcoin’s history, why big blocks are the way, and what Bitcoin SV is. Introducing Kurt Wuckert Jr. Wuckert begins by explaining his Bitcoin journey. Back in 2012, he received $100 worth of Bitcoin...
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website. China’s expanding military activities in the Asia-Pacific region have alarmed the United States and its allies and form part of a growing strategic and economic competition that has inflamed tensions between the world’s two largest economies. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Thailand in June as part of an effort to strengthen what he called America’s “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in the region.
coingeek.com
Project Incompetent: An exhibition in why Satoshi Nakamoto detests making media appearances
This past weekend, Dr. Craig Wright appeared on Channel 10’s The Project, a nightly current affairs and news program broadcast in his native Australia. The show, which aims to “join the conversations going on in living rooms around the country,” featured a segment by host Hamish Macdonald that attempted to solve the ‘mystery’ of who is Satoshi Nakamoto.
Comments / 0