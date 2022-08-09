The U.S. Treasury sanctions digital currency mixer Tornado Cash over allegedly laundering more than US$7 billion since 2019. On August 8, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that cybercriminals regularly used Tornado Cash to launder money. According to OFAC, the total amount laundered through the mixer includes US$455 million, which was allegedly taken by North Korea-backed hackers Lazarus Group. This was followed by US$96 million worth of funds from June’s heist of Harmony Bridge and at least nearly US$8 million from last week’s Nomad attack.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO