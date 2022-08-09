ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

American Legion Legacy Run Rally stopping in Paducah during 1,200 mile ride

PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally. The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

August 11 Blood Drive

Donors are urgently needed in the month of August to prevent a blood shortage. Sign up for today's Paducah blood drive here. Everyone who donates in August is entered to win free gas for a year, plus, they'll get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
PADUCAH, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Paducah, KY
Lifestyle
City
Paducah, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Should Shawnee National Forest become a national park?

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Shawnee National Forest is a local treasure trove in southern Illinois, but what would it look like if the area became a national park?. Overlooking Trigg Tower Observation Site is the lush greenery of Johnson County, Illinois. It is part of the Shawnee National Forest system. From Dixon Springs to Glendale, people can visit campgrounds and enjoy what nature has to offer.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

West Kentucky Regional Job Fair set for Aug. 23

The West Kentucky Workforce Board has joined forces with a group of local partners to sponsor a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center, which is at 415 Park Street in Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Donors urgently needed for Paducah blood drive Thursday

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Paducah Young Professionals, and the American Red Cross are hosting a Blood Drive Thursday in the Paducah Bank Community Room, with available slots from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. According to the announcement, the Red Cross urgently needs donors, as they've seen...
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for motorcycle reported stolen in Paducah

PADUCAH — Officers are searching for a motorcycle that was stolen from a home on Jackson Street in Paducah on Thursday. The Paducah Police Department says the 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of the owner's home sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. The motorcycle has a Kentucky license plate with the number A3M-306.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Over $18,000 in emergency road aid funds awarded to Ballard County

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County has been awarded funds to assist with two emergency road repair projects. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, $9,452 will be used to replace a culvert on Bobby Hook Lane, about a tenth of a mile south of East Clarkline Road. Additionally, $8,812...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Clinton, KY to use $999,000 grant to construct new nursing care facility

CLINTON, KY — Clinton and Hickman County Hospital Inc. will use a $999,999 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build a 46,800 square-foot nursing facility. According to a Thursday release, the facility will house 56 beds, an administrative wing, two nursing stations, a nutrition station, an inpatient/outpatient physical therapy room, a fully equipped kitchen, a large interior great room, two exterior garden courtyards, and parking space.
CLINTON, KY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wpsdlocal6.com

3 Milling and Paving projects planned in Marshall County next week

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will begin working on three different milling and paving projects next week in Marshall County, starting on August 15th. They hope to complete the projects by September 15. KY 58/ Mayfield Highway. The KYTC says milling and paving will start at the Marshall-Graves...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

City administrator explains 'environmental fee' on Marion water bills

MARION, KY — As the water crisis continues in Marion, Kentucky, residents have come to us with questions about water bills, fees and what’s next for the city. Meanwhile, City Lake is currently full, and Local 6 is told Lake George is also holding some water in the basin, so people are breathing a little easier.
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith

PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
WESTVIEW, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

