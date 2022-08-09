Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
American Legion Legacy Run Rally stopping in Paducah during 1,200 mile ride
PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally. The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sharing the rhythm of the river: The Wheelhouse Rousters performing live in library garden
PADUCAH — Grab a chair, a blanket, and a friend, and head down to the McCracken County Public Library Garden to celebrate Paducah's river heritage on September 8. As part of the library's ongoing Evening Upstairs series, local band The Wheelhouse Rousters will be performing live at the garden, from 5:30-7:30 pm.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Recipes from the River' hosting 4 esteemed chefs for cooking demonstration and attendee tasting
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Humanities Council is partnering up with numerous local businesses and organizations to celebrate their 50th anniversary with an interactive food demonstration event. According to a Wednesday release, the Recipes of the River event is being held at the Paducah Convention and Expo Center at 10...
wpsdlocal6.com
August 11 Blood Drive
Donors are urgently needed in the month of August to prevent a blood shortage. Sign up for today's Paducah blood drive here. Everyone who donates in August is entered to win free gas for a year, plus, they'll get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County School District hosting gift-card drive to benefit flood victims
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It can be seriously difficult to pick out a gift for someone, no matter how well you know them. What if they're complete strangers who have just been through a devastating natural disaster?. When a disaster strikes, it can be difficult to prioritize needs, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Should Shawnee National Forest become a national park?
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Shawnee National Forest is a local treasure trove in southern Illinois, but what would it look like if the area became a national park?. Overlooking Trigg Tower Observation Site is the lush greenery of Johnson County, Illinois. It is part of the Shawnee National Forest system. From Dixon Springs to Glendale, people can visit campgrounds and enjoy what nature has to offer.
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky Regional Job Fair set for Aug. 23
The West Kentucky Workforce Board has joined forces with a group of local partners to sponsor a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center, which is at 415 Park Street in Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
Donors urgently needed for Paducah blood drive Thursday
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Paducah Young Professionals, and the American Red Cross are hosting a Blood Drive Thursday in the Paducah Bank Community Room, with available slots from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. According to the announcement, the Red Cross urgently needs donors, as they've seen...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for motorcycle reported stolen in Paducah
PADUCAH — Officers are searching for a motorcycle that was stolen from a home on Jackson Street in Paducah on Thursday. The Paducah Police Department says the 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of the owner's home sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. The motorcycle has a Kentucky license plate with the number A3M-306.
wpsdlocal6.com
Over $18,000 in emergency road aid funds awarded to Ballard County
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County has been awarded funds to assist with two emergency road repair projects. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, $9,452 will be used to replace a culvert on Bobby Hook Lane, about a tenth of a mile south of East Clarkline Road. Additionally, $8,812...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, police searching for stolen pickup truck, man accused of stealing it
MARION, KY — Police in Marion, Kentucky, are searching for a stolen pickup truck and a man accused of taking it. Police say a dark gray 2004 Ford Ranger with Kentucky license plate 403CZH and a front plate that reads "Poppy" was stolen in Marion. The Marion Police Department...
wpsdlocal6.com
Clinton, KY to use $999,000 grant to construct new nursing care facility
CLINTON, KY — Clinton and Hickman County Hospital Inc. will use a $999,999 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build a 46,800 square-foot nursing facility. According to a Thursday release, the facility will house 56 beds, an administrative wing, two nursing stations, a nutrition station, an inpatient/outpatient physical therapy room, a fully equipped kitchen, a large interior great room, two exterior garden courtyards, and parking space.
wpsdlocal6.com
3 Milling and Paving projects planned in Marshall County next week
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will begin working on three different milling and paving projects next week in Marshall County, starting on August 15th. They hope to complete the projects by September 15. KY 58/ Mayfield Highway. The KYTC says milling and paving will start at the Marshall-Graves...
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
wpsdlocal6.com
City administrator explains 'environmental fee' on Marion water bills
MARION, KY — As the water crisis continues in Marion, Kentucky, residents have come to us with questions about water bills, fees and what’s next for the city. Meanwhile, City Lake is currently full, and Local 6 is told Lake George is also holding some water in the basin, so people are breathing a little easier.
wpsdlocal6.com
Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
wpsdlocal6.com
In light of two major natural disasters in Kentucky in less than a year, here's what you can do to be prepared
PADUCAH — Flooding has claimed 39 lives and displaced hundreds of people in eastern Kentucky, and the December tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives and caused severe damage across 200 miles in western Kentucky. The disasters hit the commonwealth in less than a year's time, and people are still recovering.
wpsdlocal6.com
With the cost of ingredients and packaging affecting menu prices, inflation impacts local businesses
PADUCAH — Higher food costs have hit you at the grocery store, and they've hit local businesses hard too. Customers may be enjoying menu items that are more expensive than usual. At Branch Out in Paducah, owners said the inflation that's impacting the country has been a shock for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
