Mason County, WV

Man pleads guilty to possessing 12,000 videos of prepubescent child porn

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County man pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing child pornography.

Court records state that law enforcement performed a search at the home of Joseph Curtis Hubman, 50, of Henderson. West Virginia. Officers allegedly found external hard drives, cellphones, two computers and one SD card.

Forensic analysis of these items allegedly showed more than 12,000 videos depicting child pornography.

Hubman admitted he possessed the footage of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He also admitted the children were prepubescent, meaning they were below puberty age.

Man pleads guilty to scamming the elderly, transferring stolen money to Nigerian bank accounts

Hubman pleaded guilty to possession of prepubescent child pornography. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov 14. 2022, and faces a maximum 20 years in prison, between five years and a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Hubman also has to register as a sex offender.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, the investigating agencies of this case were the FBI, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

