WDAM-TV
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking 3 suspects in drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the week. The sheriff’s department identified the suspects as Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham. The suspects are reportedly driving a white...
WDAM-TV
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.
WDAM-TV
3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
Mississippi man gets 20 years in prison for shooting death of cousin
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of his cousin. Mose Curtis Smith, 37, of 2785 Furrs Mill Drive, Wesson, was arrested Dec. 22, 2020, after a late-night shooting in Brookhaven. Officers with the Brookhaven Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to calls of shots fired on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after dark that Monday.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
Leakesville man released from jail, allegedly flees deputy hours later
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy sheriffs in George County. Robert Stone, 20, was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull over his vehicle on Salem Campground Road in the Barton community around 9 p.m. Stone allegedly fled from the deputy, […]
Picayune Item
Jalen Raine found not guilty in attempted murder case
In a two-day trail held in the 15th circuit Court in Pearl River County, Jalen Devon Raine was found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said the jury found him not guilty of two counts in a trail that was held on July 27 and 28 of this year.
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
WDAM-TV
Man arrested after fleeing 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested after leaving the scene of a traffic accident Monday night. North Forrest volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Scenic Drive around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, units learned that...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking to identify suspects in auto burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted in an ongoing auto burglary investigation. HPD said they are looking to identify the two people pictured below in connection to an auto burglary that occurred on July 26 at an apartment on Campbell Scenic Drive.
bobgermanylaw.com
Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd
Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
WDAM-TV
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Jones County Road Department foreman pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in the county earlier this week. The announcement of the plea was made by State Auditor Shad White Thursday. According to the State Auditor’s Office, Roland Graham and co-conspirator, Larry Barnes,...
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit. An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. investigator says, ‘know your rights to defend your property’
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -After a homeowner shot a suspected intruder in the arm Monday morning, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said this act of self-defense is legal in the state of Mississippi, to a certain extent. JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie said if you catch someone breaking into your...
Deadly crash under investigation in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs in Copiah County. The crash happened Monday, August 8, at 9:25 pm. According to MHP spokesman Kervin Stewart, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry of McComb, was traveling south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle […]
Man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to shooting Mississippi K-9 officer tries to escape jail
The Alabama man who pleaded to shooting a Mississippi K9 officer will now face a jail escape charge. Less than a week after he pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 officer Buddy, Richard J. McGuire, 44, reportedly attempted to escape the Pearl River County jail. McGuire...
WAPT
2 killed when SUV crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash on Interstate 55 in Copiah County. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the wreck was reported about 9:30 p.m. near Crystal Springs. A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry, of McComb, was...
