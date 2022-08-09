ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
County
Jones County, MS
City
Seminary, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jones County, MS
Crime & Safety
WDAM-TV

Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets 20 years in prison for shooting death of cousin

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of his cousin. Mose Curtis Smith, 37, of 2785 Furrs Mill Drive, Wesson, was arrested Dec. 22, 2020, after a late-night shooting in Brookhaven. Officers with the Brookhaven Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to calls of shots fired on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after dark that Monday.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman located, safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Picayune Item

Jalen Raine found not guilty in attempted murder case

In a two-day trail held in the 15th circuit Court in Pearl River County, Jalen Devon Raine was found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said the jury found him not guilty of two counts in a trail that was held on July 27 and 28 of this year.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man arrested after fleeing 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested after leaving the scene of a traffic accident Monday night. North Forrest volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Scenic Drive around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, units learned that...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD seeking to identify suspects in auto burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted in an ongoing auto burglary investigation. HPD said they are looking to identify the two people pictured below in connection to an auto burglary that occurred on July 26 at an apartment on Campbell Scenic Drive.
HATTIESBURG, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd

Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Jones County Road Department foreman pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in the county earlier this week. The announcement of the plea was made by State Auditor Shad White Thursday. According to the State Auditor’s Office, Roland Graham and co-conspirator, Larry Barnes,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit. An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Deadly crash under investigation in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs in Copiah County. The crash happened Monday, August 8, at 9:25 pm. According to MHP spokesman Kervin Stewart, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry of McComb, was traveling south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

2 killed when SUV crashes into tree in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash on Interstate 55 in Copiah County. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the wreck was reported about 9:30 p.m. near Crystal Springs. A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry, of McComb, was...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

