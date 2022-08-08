ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo, IA

Hiawatha City Manager to become Deputy City Manager in Marion

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kim Downs has submitted her resignation as Hiawatha City Manager and accepted an opportunity to serve in Marion. Downs first worked in Ryan, IA before joining the City in 2005, where she held several roles including Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk, and then City Manager. She was the first female administrator in Hiawatha’s history in 2013 and was named the winner of the Iowa City Manager of the Year award in 2020 in recognition of her work ethic, professionalism, and collaborative spirit.
Our Town: Marengo preserving history while revitalizing city

State Fire Marshal announces retirement

Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area

Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special light attractions, games and more when it returns on August 27. Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the details on Friday, saying the seventh annual Market After Dark will run from...
Ely kicks off 150th birthday celebrations

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Ely is marking a milestone with a two-day event that kicked off on Friday - Ely’s Sesquicentennial celebration. The city marked 150 years with a multitude of events, including a variety show, a “dad joke” competition, a kids movie, and learning sessions that focus on teaching about the City’s history.
Cedar Rapids celebrates 50th anniversary of Noelridge Greenhouse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids showed off its green thumb on Friday for the 50th anniversary of the Noelridge Greenhouse. The celebration had activities for kids and adults alike, drawing in new visitors and long-time patrons to the greenhouse. “I’ve never been in this greenhouse I’ve walked around...
Parents react to CRCSD announcing ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of 1st grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Suspicious package found on Univ. of Iowa campus; situation resolved

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a tweet sent by the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 8:33 pm, officials are alerting people that a suspicious package was found on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. Details are sparse, but University officials say that officers are on scene...
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

Cedar Rapids School District pays ransom in Cyber Security incident

Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects

