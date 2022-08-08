Read full article on original website
Hiawatha City Manager to become Deputy City Manager in Marion
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kim Downs has submitted her resignation as Hiawatha City Manager and accepted an opportunity to serve in Marion. Downs first worked in Ryan, IA before joining the City in 2005, where she held several roles including Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk, and then City Manager. She was the first female administrator in Hiawatha’s history in 2013 and was named the winner of the Iowa City Manager of the Year award in 2020 in recognition of her work ethic, professionalism, and collaborative spirit.
Our Town: Marengo preserving history while revitalizing city
"We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve. Iowa Dept. of Public Safety starts study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair. The Iowa Department of Public Safety started a new study on whether there is a problem with human trafficking at the Iowa State Fair and other large events in the area.
State Fire Marshal announces retirement
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game.
Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area
Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
CR downtown library opens for pickups and returns for first time following fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The downtown library has opened up its fifth avenue entrance for pickups and returns during regular library hours. The drive-up return is open as well. This comes after a fire forced the building to close back in July. Firefighters said the fire started in a...
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special light attractions, games and more when it returns on August 27. Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the details on Friday, saying the seventh annual Market After Dark will run from...
Peace Camp teaches children how to identify bias and racism, how to handle it
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For one week, 50 children in Cedar Rapids ranging from kindergarten through 5th grade, learned about identifying bias and racism and how to handle it. It’s called Peace Camp. One of the people who wanted to be a part of it, Stephanie Griffin, spent...
Ely kicks off 150th birthday celebrations
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Ely is marking a milestone with a two-day event that kicked off on Friday - Ely’s Sesquicentennial celebration. The city marked 150 years with a multitude of events, including a variety show, a “dad joke” competition, a kids movie, and learning sessions that focus on teaching about the City’s history.
Cedar Rapids celebrates 50th anniversary of Noelridge Greenhouse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids showed off its green thumb on Friday for the 50th anniversary of the Noelridge Greenhouse. The celebration had activities for kids and adults alike, drawing in new visitors and long-time patrons to the greenhouse. “I’ve never been in this greenhouse I’ve walked around...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
Parents react to CRCSD announcing ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of 1st grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Suspicious package found on Univ. of Iowa campus; situation resolved
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a tweet sent by the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 8:33 pm, officials are alerting people that a suspicious package was found on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. Details are sparse, but University officials say that officers are on scene...
Willie Ray hands out thousands of meals to the people of Kentucky suffering from severe flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley has handed out thousands of meals to people in Eastern Kentucky following flooding that left hundreds of people homeless and at least 38-people dead. This comes two years after Fairley fired up his grill and cooked for the people of Cedar Rapids...
Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter to families and staff members, the Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed that they did make a payment to a third party to ensure the information that may have been accessed was not released in the cyber security incident that took place in July.
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
The Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information. "We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve.
Bertram man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
BERTRAM, Iowa (KCRG) - The derecho destroyed thousands of trees in the Cedar Rapids Metro Area two years ago. TV9′s John Cambell has the story of a man who is putting the remains of those trees to good use.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Cedar Rapids School District pays ransom in Cyber Security incident
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. Both sported their throwback uniforms at the movie site - and of course - entered through the cornfield. Possible human remains found in Iowa river.
