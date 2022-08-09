Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 719 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee and Naco, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bisbee, Hereford, Naco, Palominas and Coronado National Memorial. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO