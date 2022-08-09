Read full article on original website
Drought conditions improve in Utah, but officials have warnings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent monsoonal moisture has caused drought conditions to slightly improve across Utah. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 79.12 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse. That is an improvement over last week’s numbers, which showed 82.45 percent of the state was in extreme drought or worse.
School districts across Utah report critical shortage of employees in advance of return
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — School districts across Utah are reporting a critical shortage of employees in advance of the return to class. Kelly Orton has been feeding Salt Lake City school children for two decades. As director of child nutrition for the district, finding employees to serve up...
Students in Washington County are first in Utah to go back to school
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — The back-to-school season has officially begun in Utah as students in the Washington County School District returned to classes on Thursday. The district is the first in the state to go back to school -- week earlier than the next group of districts, which have their first day of classes on Aug. 17.
GALLERY: Lightning-filled sky across northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Thunderstorms in northern Utah put on a spectacular display of vivid lightning over the Wasatch Front. Photos submitted by 2News viewers via chimein captured the storm as it passed. Some people caught a glimpse of the storm as the clouds rolled in, while others were...
CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
'Protecting women' vs. 'severe harm' to trans kids: Arguments begin in sports ban case
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An attorney for several Utah transgender students, who are challenging Utah’s new law banning trans girls competing in girls’ sports, said in court Thursday morning the ban is poised to inflict "harm” on his clients. “It’s going to fall like a...
KUTV backpacks + snacks drive at Maverik Center
KUTV — KUTV and several community partners joined forces to get school supplies for Utah kids. Sarah was live at the Maverik Center on Wednesday to share how the donation drive is going!. If you would like to donate visit a local Smith's Food & Drug store or go...
Social media model accused of stabbing boyfriend to death charged with murder, police say
WASHINGTON (TND) — A social media model is facing a second-degree murder charge, according to authorities. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said 26-year-old Courtney Taylor Clenney, who is also known as "Courtney Tailor,” was arrested “at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe” on Wednesday.
