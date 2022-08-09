ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Astral City: A Spiritual Journey Free Online

Cast: Werner Schünemann Renato Prieto Fernando Alves Pinto Rosanne Mulholland Inez Viana. The selfish Dr. André Luiz dies and awakes in the limbo called "Umbral". After a painful period in the gruesome swamp, he is rescued and brought in a white light to "Nosso Lar" (meaning "Our Home"). He finds a place of harmony, where people live in peace awaiting.
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation

Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
