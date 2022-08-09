Read full article on original website
"She believes in transparency," new Fire Victim Trust trustee sparks optimism for payments
PARADISE, Calif. — Years after destructive wildfires ignited by PG&E equipment burned Californians out of their homes, the Fire Victim Trust (FVT) has yet to make whole thousands of survivors. Those survivors, however, say new leadership could change that. Survivors, like Linda Barton, remain penniless from FVT, the trust...
PG&E provides Northstate food banks with funding to combat food insecurity
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — The PG&E Corporation Foundation allotted $750,000 to help fight food insecurity in the Northern and Central California. Of the grants, an estimated $106,425 will assist six local food banks serving Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Butte, Glenn, Tehama, Plumas, Trinity, Siskiyou and Shasta counties. A total of 4.5...
UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Calif. — According to Cal Fire Butte County, firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire in Bangor referred to as the 'Gold Fire'. The first unit on scene reports that the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has grown to approximately to 2-3 acres. One structure was threatened.
FYREBX: Shasta County native invents new equipment for fighting fires and much more
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — A graduate from Shasta High School has returned to his roots; excited about a multi-use piece of equipment he first envisioned and has now brought to life. It's called the "FYREBX;" it's the result of more than two years of creating, designing, and research and development...
Violent crimes climbing in Red Bluff, "it has not been a good year for us."
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Violent crimes are on the rise in Tehama County. Since April, several violent crimes have occurred within county lines, including a deadly stabbing at a quinceanera and another at the district fairground. According to the crime data page Neighborhood Scout, Red Bluff's crime index is...
Enforcement plans for next Chico homeless encampment held up by plaintiff objection
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's prepared to clear its next homeless encampment, but those plans seem to be held up in court. City Manager Mark Sorensen initially told KRCR that he would announce the next encampment to see enforcement by the end of this week. That announcement never came as he says plaintiffs of the Warren v. Chico lawsuit have objected to the next proposed location.
2 Butte County firefighters awarded Medal of Valor for heroic actions during wildfires
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Two Butte County Cal Fire firefighters are getting awarded the most prestigious honor in the State of California for public safety officers, the Gold Medal of Valor. Cal Fire's Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor to Cal...
14th annual 'Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show' coming to Chico in September
CHICO, Calif. — The 14th Annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be held at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 and kids 16 and under are free, according to the Feather River Lapidary and Mineral Society.
Shooting in downtown Chico Thursday night, bystander hit by ricocheted bullet
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department's (CPD) Violence Suppression Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at a parking structure in the downtown area Thursday night. Nobody was injured during the shooting, according to police, but a bystander attending the nearby Farmer's Market was struck by a ricocheted bullet fired during the incident.
Pilot killed in Colusa County plane crash identified as Sacramento man
MAXWELL, Calif. — The Colusa County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has released the name of a man killed when the plane he was flying crashed near Maxwell on Tuesday. According to the GCSO, Jack Rodney Favis, 73, Sacramento was piloting a 2007 Sonex Waiex, fixed-wing single-engine airplane when it crashed on McDermott Road just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Chico police searching for missing Tehama County man at Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department is searching for a missing Tehama County man, Bruce Bohneman, after a car registered in his name was found at Bidwell park on Wednesday. He was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff's office on August 9th. The Butte County Sheriff’s Search...
Body recovered from Big Chico Creek on Thursday, Coroner's Office unable to ID
CHICO, Calif. — The body of an unidentified person has been recovered from Big Chico Creek on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). The CPD said members of the Butte County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, as well as members of the Chico Fire Department, recovered the body from the creek in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Butte College opens new campus in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif. — School is back in session. And in Glenn County, they're beginning school in a major way: by opening a brand-new campus for Butte College. "We are so excited to be here at the opening of our Glenn County Center," said Butte College President Virginia Guleff. "This...
Glenn County to support small business owners with new grant program
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — Small businesses in Glenn County could be getting a boost thanks to the recently approved Stabilization Grant Program. The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, is meant to assist small businesses and non-profit organizations as they recover from the financial strain caused by the pandemic.
Northstate nonprofits send container full of medical supplies to Ukraine
CHICO, Calif. — A shipping container began its journey to Ukraine on Wednesday thanks to a Redding couple and a Chico-based nonprofit that gives unused and outdated medical equipment and supplies new life to save lives. Volunteers and workers at Chico Project S.A.V.E. (Salvage All Valuable Equipment) got started...
BACK TO SCHOOL & COVID-19: health officials urge pre-restriction caution in the new year
CHICO, Calif. — Pandemic restrictions may not be as severe in the classroom as they were this upcoming school year, but health officials say the COVID-19 virus is still of concern in the community, even more so as thousands of students return to campus in the coming weeks. It’s...
Package thieves caught on camera, Anderson police need help identifying them
ANDERSON, Calif. — Do you recognize the person or vehicle in this video?. The Anderson Police Department (APD) posted a video on their social media on Friday asking locals if they happen to recognize the man seen stealing a package off of someone's porch. Police said the theft occurred...
Man arrested for pointing gun at woman, child on Chico street, police say
CHICO, Calif. — A woman and her child were frightened when a convicted felon reportedly followed them and pointed a gun at them, according to police. On Wednesday, the Chico Police Department got a report of a suspect who allegedly brandished a gun on the 600 block of E. 12th Street inn Chico.
Police arrest man for rape in Marysville on Wednesday
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Marysville man is currently in the Yuba County Jail after being arrested for forcible rape, according to police. Police in Marysville said they received a 911 call from a woman off of E Street at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday morning. The woman told police that a man, later identified as 62-year-old Richard Harold Hatfield, had forcibly raped her.
SCSO: Domestic violence victim shoots and kills abuser in Cottonwood
The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a victim of ongoing physical abuse shot and killed her abuser Sunday night in Cottonwood. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Gas Point Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived they found...
