Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
KUTV
1 dead in shooting at Draper apartments; gunman at large
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A gunman is at large Thursday after a deadly overnight shooting at a Draper apartment complex, police said. The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of 11700 South and State Street. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers responded to a call...
KUTV
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
KUTV
'We're 'Hear' For You' campaign by Ken Garff is 2.5 years strong
KUTV — The following information is provided by Ken Garff Automotive Group. When COVID hit, Ken Garff Automotive Group wanted to help several businesses and communities weather the fatigue of the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Garff was built on a heritage of supporting small businesses and communities in need, so we planned 42 days of giving back to those in the communities we serve.
KUTV
One trapped, critically injured after FedEx driver collides with parked cars in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one person was critically injured after a FedEx driver collided with parked cars and then struck two other pedestrians in Salt Lake City. Officials were waved down by a community member near the area of 450 South 400 West approximately around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred.
KUTV
GALLERY: Take a virtual tour of Salt Lake County's newly-renovated homeless youth facility
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson was on hand to help cut the ribbon at a newly-renovated facility that offers assistance to unsheltered minors. The Runaway Homeless Youth Program Facility serves youth ages 8 - 17 for up to 21 days, according to...
KUTV
Lightning-caused fire burning in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a new wildfire that broke out in Wasatch County Wednesday evening. State fire officials said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. near the town of Daniel, and south of Heber. The fire is east of Center Creek Road in the foothills...
KUTV
GALLERY: Vineyard Station officially opened along 83-mile FrontRunner line
VINEYARD, Utah (KUTV) — The first new FrontRunner station along the system’s 83-mile track has opened in the fast-growing Utah County city of Vineyard. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Julie Fullmer and other regional leaders were on hand. It was the...
KUTV
Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
KUTV
Heavy rain covers Summit County road with mud, damages property
COALVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a tale of too much rain falling too quickly in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., mud and debris washed over Chalk Creek Road east of Coalville, prompting road closures and damaging several properties. “I knew it was raining, but nothing like...
KUTV
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
KUTV
Road work begins in Millcreek Canyon ahead of major reconstruction in 2025
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Those who like to recreate in Millcreek Canyon will be affected by a road resurfacing project that began this week and is expected to last several months. The project will mill off the top layer of asphalt, add fresh pavement, and update the signing and...
KUTV
Free foot check day with The Good Feet Store
KUTV — The following information was provided by The Good Feet Store. The Good Feet Store is keeping feet going with its Free Foot Check Day event!. For one day only, THIS SATURDAY from 11 to 4 pm, at The Good Feet Store's Riverton location, we invite everyone to come on in and have your feet checked by a visiting healthcare provider. Foot checks will be performed by a physical therapist, Clay Watson, of Western Summit Rehab.
KUTV
Wrong-way driver pleads guilty to murder for killing Utah woman in head-on crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wearing handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit, Justin Robertson pleaded guilty to murder for intentionally driving the wrong way on a Utah interstate and killing a woman in a head-on crash last year. Robertson, 37, reached an agreement with prosecutors that will imprison him for...
KUTV
Suspect who was shot by West Valley City police had 63 prior arrests, records show
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was shot by a West Valley City police officer on Sunday has now been charged with multiple felonies. Prior to being shot by police, Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, fired a gun at another man’s head during a robbery in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to charging documents filed Thursday in Third District Court.
KUTV
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
KUTV
Suspect in attack of 2 Sandy teenagers may now face hate crime penalty
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The alleged attacker of two Sandy teenagers who may have been targeted because of their sexual orientation may now face a hate crime penalty on top of a potential assault charge. 2News Investigates dug deeper into Utah’s Hate Crime laws; whether they have any...
KUTV
School districts across Utah report critical shortage of employees in advance of return
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — School districts across Utah are reporting a critical shortage of employees in advance of the return to class. Kelly Orton has been feeding Salt Lake City school children for two decades. As director of child nutrition for the district, finding employees to serve up...
KUTV
Shooting suspect identified in West Valley City officer-involved critical incident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified a suspect who was hospitalized during an officer-involved incident in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. 40-year-old Mitchell Halsey, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers...
KUTV
UHP closes I-15 onramp in Lehi after semi hauling 2 trailers of sand crashes
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The southbound I-15 entrance from Timpanogos Highway Lehi will be closed until some time after noon Wednesday after a semi-truck tipped over, blocking the onramp lanes. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck was hauling two trailers full of sand. The truck and the...
KUTV
SSL murder suspect's parents, girlfriend arrested accused of obstructing justice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The parents and girlfriend of three people accused of murdering a man near WinCo in South Salt Lake City have been arrested. Kenya Coleman, 47, Damian Coleman Sr., 49, and Kiana Blas, 20, were arrested accused of obstruction of justice. On August 10, investigators...
