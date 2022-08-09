KUTV — The following information was provided by The Good Feet Store. The Good Feet Store is keeping feet going with its Free Foot Check Day event!. For one day only, THIS SATURDAY from 11 to 4 pm, at The Good Feet Store's Riverton location, we invite everyone to come on in and have your feet checked by a visiting healthcare provider. Foot checks will be performed by a physical therapist, Clay Watson, of Western Summit Rehab.

RIVERTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO