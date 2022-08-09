ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

1 dead in shooting at Draper apartments; gunman at large

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A gunman is at large Thursday after a deadly overnight shooting at a Draper apartment complex, police said. The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of 11700 South and State Street. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers responded to a call...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

'We're 'Hear' For You' campaign by Ken Garff is 2.5 years strong

KUTV — The following information is provided by Ken Garff Automotive Group. When COVID hit, Ken Garff Automotive Group wanted to help several businesses and communities weather the fatigue of the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Garff was built on a heritage of supporting small businesses and communities in need, so we planned 42 days of giving back to those in the communities we serve.
Salt Lake City, UT
Sandy, UT
KUTV

Lightning-caused fire burning in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a new wildfire that broke out in Wasatch County Wednesday evening. State fire officials said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. near the town of Daniel, and south of Heber. The fire is east of Center Creek Road in the foothills...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KUTV

Heavy rain covers Summit County road with mud, damages property

COALVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a tale of too much rain falling too quickly in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., mud and debris washed over Chalk Creek Road east of Coalville, prompting road closures and damaging several properties. “I knew it was raining, but nothing like...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KUTV

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Free foot check day with The Good Feet Store

KUTV — The following information was provided by The Good Feet Store. The Good Feet Store is keeping feet going with its Free Foot Check Day event!. For one day only, THIS SATURDAY from 11 to 4 pm, at The Good Feet Store's Riverton location, we invite everyone to come on in and have your feet checked by a visiting healthcare provider. Foot checks will be performed by a physical therapist, Clay Watson, of Western Summit Rehab.
RIVERTON, UT
KUTV

Suspect who was shot by West Valley City police had 63 prior arrests, records show

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was shot by a West Valley City police officer on Sunday has now been charged with multiple felonies. Prior to being shot by police, Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, fired a gun at another man’s head during a robbery in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to charging documents filed Thursday in Third District Court.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
KUTV

Suspect in attack of 2 Sandy teenagers may now face hate crime penalty

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The alleged attacker of two Sandy teenagers who may have been targeted because of their sexual orientation may now face a hate crime penalty on top of a potential assault charge. 2News Investigates dug deeper into Utah’s Hate Crime laws; whether they have any...
SANDY, UT

