Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
Texas Tortilla Kitchen of East Texas, Authentic Mexican cuisine for pickup, delivery, and special eventsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Missing Gilmer man found safe
GILMER, Texas — A missing Gilmer man who had not been seen for three days has been found safe. Police said Justyne Reeves was located by Gilmer police investigators. "Thank you to everyone who reached out to us with information," the police department said on Facebook. Police previously said...
US 190 West to close overnight Friday to remove crashed plane from Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas — US Highway 190 West will be closed in the early morning hours of Friday as crews work to remove an aircraft that crashed in Lake Livingston earlier this week while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas Department of Transportation - Lufkin District said the...
Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan
LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
Gas leak causes road closure in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas — A gas leak in Gladewater has caused a road closure Friday afternoon. According to the city of Gladewater, Lafayette between Willow and Briar Cove is closed for a gas line leak. The fire department is on the scene alongside the gas company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AFFIDAVIT: Shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler started from an argument
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The arrest warrant affidavit for the Tyler man who killed one and injured another person at a poll hall business in Tyler on Aug. 8 have been released, and details the shootout stemmed from an argument. Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, was booked into the Smith...
No structures harmed in grass fire off of FM 1804 in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — The grass fire along FM 1804 in Lindale has been fully contained with no damage to any structures. On Aug. 8, there were reports of a grass fire in the 19800 block along FM 1804 in Lindale that were threatening the structures around it. According to...
Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more
LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins. But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile. Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler ranked as one of the best cities for pets in the U.S.
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022, and is not related to the story. Raise your paws and wag your tails, East Texas owners, Tyler was ranked one of the best cities in the United States to own a pet!. In a...
East Texas man pleads guilty to murder for hire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Nov. 2021 and does not relate to the story. An East Texas man had pled guilty to murder for hire today in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Reynaldo Campos, Jr.,...
Investigation underway after air tanker crashes in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires
POLK COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston as it was responding to wildfires in Polk County. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday as the agency was assisting on multiple new wildfires...
Are East Texans concerned about safety in the upcoming school year?
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — As many students approach their first day back in school, some parents might feel uneasy after the school shooting in Uvalde in May that killed 19 children and two adults. The fear of going back to school and starting a new semester may be impacting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Troup issues boil water notice
TROUP, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in July 2022 and is not related to the story. A line break within the water systems has led the city to issue a boil water notice in compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It is a six-inch water main burst, according to their Facebook update.
Active wildfires reported in Polk, Tyler counties
Three wildfires are currently active in Deep East Texas. Tyler County - 75 acres (60% contained) Tyler County - 150 acres (50% contained) Polk County - 30 acres (70% contained)
How does Guardian Plan work in East Texas schools?
TYLER, Texas — The largest school district in East Texas is arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security to ensure student safety on campus. On Aug. 4, the Tyler ISD adopted the Guardian Plan during a trustee board workshop. Tyler ISD is the latest district to adopt the Guardian Plan, where it is more commonplace in some areas of deeper East Texas.
East Texas police department investigating after animal control officer saves puppy found tied up in trash can
PITTSBURG, Texas — A puppy is getting a new chance at life after a horrific start. According to Pittsburg Animal Control, the puppy was found Friday morning in a garbage can in the 400 block of Cypress St. in Pittsburg. "Her back feet were tied together, her mouth was...
2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.
Harrison County officials have found missing 52-year-old man
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safely in Longview.
Slow down, phone down. Officers remind drivers to stay vigilant in school zones.
TYLER, Texas — With some schools already in session and more starting next week, it's time to remind drivers to slow down for the safety of students. Residential areas with high pedestrian such as New Copeland and Shiloh Road, will have an increased police presence to crack down on those violating posted speed limits in school zones.
157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses
LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0