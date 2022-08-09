ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

CBS19

Missing Gilmer man found safe

GILMER, Texas — A missing Gilmer man who had not been seen for three days has been found safe. Police said Justyne Reeves was located by Gilmer police investigators. "Thank you to everyone who reached out to us with information," the police department said on Facebook. Police previously said...
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Lake Cherokee enters first stage of drought contingency plan

LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022 and is not related to the story. The city of Longview does not plan to ask its water customers to begin conserving water after Lake Cherokee implemented the first stage of its drought contingency plan. "We have...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Gas leak causes road closure in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas — A gas leak in Gladewater has caused a road closure Friday afternoon. According to the city of Gladewater, Lafayette between Willow and Briar Cove is closed for a gas line leak. The fire department is on the scene alongside the gas company.
GLADEWATER, TX
CBS19

Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

East Texas man pleads guilty to murder for hire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Nov. 2021 and does not relate to the story. An East Texas man had pled guilty to murder for hire today in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Reynaldo Campos, Jr.,...
GRAPELAND, TX
CBS19

City of Troup issues boil water notice

TROUP, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in July 2022 and is not related to the story. A line break within the water systems has led the city to issue a boil water notice in compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It is a six-inch water main burst, according to their Facebook update.
TROUP, TX
CBS19

How does Guardian Plan work in East Texas schools?

TYLER, Texas — The largest school district in East Texas is arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security to ensure student safety on campus. On Aug. 4, the Tyler ISD adopted the Guardian Plan during a trustee board workshop. Tyler ISD is the latest district to adopt the Guardian Plan, where it is more commonplace in some areas of deeper East Texas.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses

LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler local news

