Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
localsportsjournal.com
A demanding slate – Muskegon Catholic’s tough schedule proved costly in quest for state titles
When they joined the old Lake Michigan Athletic Conference in 1966, Muskegon Catholic Central committed to weekly athletic battles against schools with larger enrollments. Impressively, they held their own in league competition. But prior to the arrival of the MHSAA football playoffs, the setting offered limited advantage in the annual chase for one of Michigan’s gridiron crowns.
Big names flock to Berlin Raceway
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have arrived in West Michigan to race in the 12th annual Battle at Berlin on Wednesday night at Berlin Raceway.
Coen Carr, top-50 basketball prospect, commits to Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball program had a top-five recruiting class entering the week. And it just took another big leap forward. On Tuesday, consensus four-star small forward Coen Carr, a top-50 prospect, announced his commitment to the Spartans over Indiana, Tennessee and others: ...
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
‘That’s a wow factor:’ Patmos Library fight to stay open gets national attention
A GoFundMe created to keep Patmos Library open, after a millage failed to pass due to LGBTQ+ books, raises over $77,000.
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
‘Just stay out': SHAES implores beachgoers to stay out of Lake Michigan today
South Haven Area Emergency Services says bystanders rescued two people from Lake Michigan at South Beach.
Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors
On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
'NOTHING LIKE IT' | Iconic Whitehall building being shown off like never before
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Terry Simon used to drive by the old Masonic Temple on Colby Avenue and wonder the same thing a lot of people still wonder to this very day: What's up there?. "One day we just came in and overall our impression was not very favorable. But...
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests. On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a...
townbroadcast.com
Opportunity knocked, but ‘It’s Too Late’ for Wayland
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “But it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late,. though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died and I. can’t hide it, I just can’t...
