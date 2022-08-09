Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Townhomes on Nash Street receive final approval
Fountain Inn City Council on Aug. 12 gave final approval to rezone 8.7 acres on Nash Street. The applicant, Beeson Development, plans to develop a townhome development, which will feature private roads and no more than 51 units, said City Administrator Shawn Bell. Approved on first reading. Updates to the...
golaurens.com
New organization pressing County Council on revised subdivision ordinance
Representatives of the newly formed organization, Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, Inc., introduced themselves to the county council Tuesday evening and continued to press for stronger protections against future densely-packed subdivisions in the Fountain Inn-Gray Court area. Susan Stewart told the council that a new subdivision, Bridgeway, is...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville installs new system to help reduce amount of goose droppings in Falls Park
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville has installed new amber solar-powered lights in Falls Park to help reduce the number of goose droppings. “One goose can leave behind two to four pounds of droppings per day,” said Beth Brotherton, city of Greenville Communications Director. “When you look at the population of geese in Falls Park, dozens upon dozens, that has created an enormous cleanup and mess issue for our parks staff.”
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freight train derails in Greenville Co.
A train derailed Thursday morning in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools adds school resource officers for upcoming year
S.C. — The Greenville County School District is adding more school resource officers to its team. Extra state funding went towards helping put school resources officers into schools in Greenville County. Leaders with Greenville County Schools say an additional elementary school in the district will have an SRO...
New entertainment district officially opens in Greenville’s West End
People in Greenville now have a new entertainment venue to enjoy.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization opens transitional house for women released from prison
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization that helps people released from prison unveiled a new addition to its program. Soteria Community Development Corporation held a ribbon-cutting for its women's transitional house. The opening comes just a few weeks after Soteria was dealt a devastating blow when its workshop burned down.
FOX Carolina
Historic quilt display at Fountain Inn museum
Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Hundreds of Vietnam veterans are in Greenville for a national leadership conference, hoping to show appreciation for the often-forgotten veterans.
WYFF4.com
Democrats left off ballot in Upstate congressional race, election officials decide
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will not be a Democrat on the ballot in the race for South Carolina's Fourth Congressional District. That's the seat in congress for Greenville and Spartanburg Counties, currently held by Rep. William Timmons. The State Election Commission made the decision Friday afternoon after Ken Hill,...
WYFF4.com
Back-to-school forecast for the Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson areas of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be lots of kids headed back to school next week and many want to know how to dress for those all-important first days of school. WYFF News 4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus says to expect a warm start to the week with spotty pop-up storms in the afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Emergency officials investigating after train derails in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A train derailed behind a business in Greenville County on Thursday morning. Officials were called to respond to the scene at 1533 Buncombe Road just after 8 a.m. Firefighters said approximately nine cars derailed on the tracks behind International Cotton Depots #1. Three tankers that...
FOX Carolina
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.
my40.tv
U.S. Forest Service's controversial Southside Timber Sale open for bidding
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A controversial plan proposed by the U.S. Forest Service is back in motion. On Thursday, the agency announced the Southside Timber Sale was up for bid. The U.S. Forest Service first proposed the Southside Timber Sale in 2017. When plans were eventually finalized and the proposal moved forward for bidding in 2021, no bids were received.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina man rides 8 miles on horse to get to doctor's appointment
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson killed all the fish in the lake and it will be closed until summer 2024. According to DNR, the draining incident occurred as the dam and water control structure...
FOX Carolina
Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites
Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
Detention center employee age requirement lowered by new SC legislation
As law enforcement agencies across the state face staffing shortages, a new law could be the key in recruitment.
gsabizwire.com
Avison Young fully leases 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, SC
Avison Young commercial real estate is pleased to announce that Reeves Willis represented Mauldin Heights Apts 1, LLC in the leasing of 21,150 sf industrial space located at 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, South Carolina, to The Source Group. 2605 Anderson Road is now 100% occupied. SCBIZtv is part of...
Comments / 1