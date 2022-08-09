ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golaurens.com

New organization pressing County Council on revised subdivision ordinance

Representatives of the newly formed organization, Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, Inc., introduced themselves to the county council Tuesday evening and continued to press for stronger protections against future densely-packed subdivisions in the Fountain Inn-Gray Court area. Susan Stewart told the council that a new subdivision, Bridgeway, is...
WYFF4.com

City of Greenville installs new system to help reduce amount of goose droppings in Falls Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville has installed new amber solar-powered lights in Falls Park to help reduce the number of goose droppings. “One goose can leave behind two to four pounds of droppings per day,” said Beth Brotherton, city of Greenville Communications Director. “When you look at the population of geese in Falls Park, dozens upon dozens, that has created an enormous cleanup and mess issue for our parks staff.”
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
FOX Carolina

Historic quilt display at Fountain Inn museum

Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Hundreds of Vietnam veterans are in Greenville for a national leadership conference, hoping to show appreciation for the often-forgotten veterans.
FOX Carolina

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.
my40.tv

U.S. Forest Service's controversial Southside Timber Sale open for bidding

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A controversial plan proposed by the U.S. Forest Service is back in motion. On Thursday, the agency announced the Southside Timber Sale was up for bid. The U.S. Forest Service first proposed the Southside Timber Sale in 2017. When plans were eventually finalized and the proposal moved forward for bidding in 2021, no bids were received.
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson killed all the fish in the lake and it will be closed until summer 2024. According to DNR, the draining incident occurred as the dam and water control structure...
FOX Carolina

Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites

Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
gsabizwire.com

Avison Young fully leases 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, SC

Avison Young commercial real estate is pleased to announce that Reeves Willis represented Mauldin Heights Apts 1, LLC in the leasing of 21,150 sf industrial space located at 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, South Carolina, to The Source Group. 2605 Anderson Road is now 100% occupied. SCBIZtv is part of...
