GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville has installed new amber solar-powered lights in Falls Park to help reduce the number of goose droppings. “One goose can leave behind two to four pounds of droppings per day,” said Beth Brotherton, city of Greenville Communications Director. “When you look at the population of geese in Falls Park, dozens upon dozens, that has created an enormous cleanup and mess issue for our parks staff.”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO