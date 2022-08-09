ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

VCSC looks to prioritize student mental health

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvZXi_0h9sVMYv00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation plans to prioritize the mental health of students this school year.

Federal ‘Project Aware’ funds will allow VCSC to fund on-site counseling for students should they need this mental health service. This is the 5th and final year of ‘Project Aware’ for VCSC.

VCSC Director of Student Services Tom Balitewicz said that bringing counselors into the school buildings is critical for students as it eliminates the transportation barrier for students in having to go off-site for the help.

“We don’t want that to be a barrier for students to receive mental health counseling,” Balitewicz said. “This just makes it easier.”

Corporation officials expressed gratitude towards these federal funds, however end of ‘Project Aware’ will come to a close at the end of the school year. This means VCSC will have to look towards other means of funding this service. Balitewicz said the search for other funding started three years ago.

“This is the last year of that grant so we’ll have to look at other funding mechanisms for that,” Balitewicz said.

The Hamilton Center will provide mentors for VCSC this year. VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth said that the corporation and the Hamilton Center have had a good and long-standing relationship. He said that this will be valuable in helping students deal with any mental health struggles.

“It’s that relationship with that mentor, that counselor that’s able to meet one on one with a student,” Haworth explained. “That’s where the difference is going to be found and we’re thankful for them to be able to step up to the plate.”

Whether a student has private insurance or not, Balitewicz assured that students will be able to get the mental health services that they may need.

“For us, we just want to get the services to the students,” Balitewicz said.

The first day for students is this Thursday on August 11.

NEXT: VCSC to strengthen its security this school year Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Local businesses look forward to students’ arrival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Indiana State University’s fall semester starts Aug 16, many local businesses look forward to students’ arrival. 5th Street Nutrition Owner Blake Kramer said many downtown businesses in Terre Haute thrive when students return to the community. Kramer said as businesses still deal with nationwide inflation and supply chain issues, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about community resources as well as services […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop glass off like you’ve been able […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Terre Haute, IN
Health
Terre Haute, IN
Education
WTWO/WAWV

‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Co. I-70 work completion date delayed

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay, the completion of I-70 Construction near Clay County has been pushed back. During the operation, crews found additional portions that needed patchwork. The project involves the stretch of interstate between exit 23 to exit 29. Construction in and around the […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Haworth
WTWO/WAWV

Solar farm to bring $30M in revenue to Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new solar farm is a step closer to coming to Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission designated land near Merom as a revitalization area for a solar farm that would be operated by NextEra Energy. The 2,400 acre property is expected to bring $30 million in tax revenue […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
WTWO/WAWV

Wrapping up Wine on the Wabash

Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The final Wine on the Wabash at Fairbanks Park of the season will take place Saturday, Aug 13. Hosted by Midwest Communications, various vendors will be available for the public as they enjoy food, music, and wine. Gates to the event will open at 5 p.m. and music is set […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fight in Sullivan County Jail injures 2 officers

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of Corrections for a previous parole violation. […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Health Service#Mental Health Counseling#Mental Health Services#Diseases#General Health#Vcsc#Federal Project Aware#The Hamilton Center
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal crash on SR 641 in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Noaman Botros died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Botros had been driving an SUV along SR 641, when for an unknown reason his vehicle left […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess inventory. It obtains those items and then […]
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hart commits to UCF

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton senior Joey Hart has committed to play college basketball at UCF. Hart averaged 20.3 points per game last season, leading Linton to a sectional championship and earning an Indiana Junior All-Star honor.
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

North Vermillion – West Vigo hold scrimmage

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Vermillion Falcons visited the West Vigo Vikings on Friday evening for a scrimmage ahead of next week’s season opening games. North Vermillion has Jerome White at quarterback. He ran for a score and connected with fellow junior Cody Tryon for another touchdown. Key seniors for the Falcons […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy