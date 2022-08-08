Tyler police have arrested a murder suspect after one person was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting Monday. Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, of Tyler, was also shot and treated at the hospital. After he was released, he was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of murder with a $500,000 bond and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, both with a $25,000 bond.

