hoiabc.com
PPS Board president denounces dress code survey
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
Peoria Public School hosts hiring fair
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Public School had over 100 positions to fill in a variety of different fields, like coaching, administration and teaching. It was not just a job fair; they offered on-the-spot interviews and even job offers for some candidates. “It’s very exciting to have people...
City of Peoria and Eureka College Athletics join to clean up the East Bluff
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some ways to get outside and enjoy the nice weather are going for a hike, soaking up the sun at the pool, or picking up trash off the streets. That’s exactly what the City of Peoria and Eureka College student-athletes did this Friday morning. The East Bluff community is looking cleaner thanks to the second annual community pick-up event.
Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up...
Board puts referendum on ballot to remove Peoria County Auditor
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It will now be up to Peoria County voters to decide if it will keep it’s internal auditor. Thursday evening, the county board, on a 15-2 vote, placed a referendum on the November ballot whether to remove the auditor’s position. Auditor Jessica...
Why McLean County’s business economy creates ‘buffer’ from recession
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s a tale of two communities built on different types of industry. In Peoria, manufacturing is the foundation and healthcare an employing giant. In Bloomington-Normal, agriculture, education and insurance are the main creators of jobs and business. The past two years have been...
25 Sports Tour: LVC Miners
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The newest high school football team in Central Illinois hails from Fulton County. The LVC Miners, a co-op between Lewistown, Spoon River Valley and Cuba High Schools, are set for their debut season in 2022 and they’re very excited about coming together as a unit for the first time.
GOP, sheriff’s union shoots down Democratic county board candidate
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Voting along party lines, the McLean County Board Thursday night rejected a woman from Normal’s bid to fill a vacant board seat after the head of the sheriff deputies’ union said her “anti-police” views would divide the community. Democrat Krystle...
City of Peoria Equity programs looks to make minority, women-owned businesses more visible
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Any small business owner will tell you, getting your business out there is the toughest, but most vital, part of being successful. “It’s absolutely important,” World on Wheels Segway Tours of Peoria owner Lynette Lee said. Some advertising requires legwork, like networking,...
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June...
Peoria Park District holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new mural
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - There’s a new mural at the Logan Recreation Center. It’s all thanks to the summer interns who are part of the Peoria Park District’s workforce development program. Thursday, the Park District showcased the new mural with a ribbon cutting ceremony, and...
Bartonville trustee calls for action against public works employee, volunteer assistant fire chief
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - Village of Bartonville Trustee Scott Helms is calling on the mayor to “take the appropriate and immediate action for the citizens of Bartonville” after video showing the assistant chief of Bartonville’s volunteer fire department. Drew Zachman, using a racial slur, began making the rounds on social media.
Law enforcement hosting forum on hate crime against houses of worship Thursday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Multiple levels of law enforcement agencies are coming to Peoria to host an information session for faith-based leaders and community members on how to prevent and respond to hate crimes against places of worship. According to the release from the DOJ’s Community Relations Service, the...
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the...
After two red quarters, some say Rivian poised for rebound
NORMAL (25 News Now) - After posting more than $3 billion in losses for the first half of the year, some still have an optimistic view of Rivian’s future. The electric vehicle manufacturer is still investing in its Twin Cities manufacturing plant, including a new wind turbine recently approved by the Normal Town Council in July.
UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year
UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
Family and friends celebrate 105-year-old’s birthday
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A very special parade went by the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center on Friday. It was the family and friends of 105-year-old Marietta Bahl who came to say happy birthday. Bahl got to spend the day with loved ones and enjoy her...
High School Sports 8-11: Washington football’s moms night plus high school golf returns
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Thursday night brought us what is always one of the most fun nights of the high school football preseason. Washington hosted its annual Moms Night where the players’ moms get to participate in drills and perhaps most excitingly get a chance to lay the boom and tackle their kids.
25 Sports Tour: Normal Community Ironmen
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - A year after winning the Big 12 title, the Normal Community Ironmen appear to be reloaded, especially on offense where they’ll feature a pair of explosive playmakers in running backs Chris Taylor and Tommy Davis. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
