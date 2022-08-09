ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hoiabc.com

PPS Board president denounces dress code survey

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Public School hosts hiring fair

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Public School had over 100 positions to fill in a variety of different fields, like coaching, administration and teaching. It was not just a job fair; they offered on-the-spot interviews and even job offers for some candidates. “It’s very exciting to have people...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

City of Peoria and Eureka College Athletics join to clean up the East Bluff

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some ways to get outside and enjoy the nice weather are going for a hike, soaking up the sun at the pool, or picking up trash off the streets. That’s exactly what the City of Peoria and Eureka College student-athletes did this Friday morning. The East Bluff community is looking cleaner thanks to the second annual community pick-up event.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

25 Sports Tour: LVC Miners

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The newest high school football team in Central Illinois hails from Fulton County. The LVC Miners, a co-op between Lewistown, Spoon River Valley and Cuba High Schools, are set for their debut season in 2022 and they’re very excited about coming together as a unit for the first time.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Park District holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new mural

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - There’s a new mural at the Logan Recreation Center. It’s all thanks to the summer interns who are part of the Peoria Park District’s workforce development program. Thursday, the Park District showcased the new mural with a ribbon cutting ceremony, and...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

After two red quarters, some say Rivian poised for rebound

NORMAL (25 News Now) - After posting more than $3 billion in losses for the first half of the year, some still have an optimistic view of Rivian’s future. The electric vehicle manufacturer is still investing in its Twin Cities manufacturing plant, including a new wind turbine recently approved by the Normal Town Council in July.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Family and friends celebrate 105-year-old’s birthday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A very special parade went by the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center on Friday. It was the family and friends of 105-year-old Marietta Bahl who came to say happy birthday. Bahl got to spend the day with loved ones and enjoy her...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

25 Sports Tour: Normal Community Ironmen

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - A year after winning the Big 12 title, the Normal Community Ironmen appear to be reloaded, especially on offense where they’ll feature a pair of explosive playmakers in running backs Chris Taylor and Tommy Davis. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL

