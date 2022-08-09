ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Man arrested and charged in 2 Philadelphia indecent assault cases

CENTER CITY - A 30-year-old man has been arrested charged with in connection with two indecent assault incidents within the last two weeks in separate neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Officials with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office said Tyree Blake was arrested in Philadelphia after surveillance shots of him wearing a hooded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Boy, 15, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gloucester Twp. boy

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 15-year-old Sewell, New Jersey boy has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. Officials with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that the 15-year-old was charged and taken into custody. Gloucester Township Police were called to a...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

