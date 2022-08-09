ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Washington County Board votes 13-6 to move $3.6 million safety referendum to November ballot

August 10, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On a vote of 13 – 6 with two supervisors excused, the Washington County Board voted to place a $3.6 million safety referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The proposal leaves it up to the voter to determine whether to raise their own property taxes by about 10% each year moving forward, ie a permanent tax increase.
REAL ESTATE | Athletico Physical Therapy opens in Washington Co., WI

Hartford, WI – Athletico Physical Therapy is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Wisconsin. Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location, 1504 E. Sumner Street, in Hartford, Wisconsin, located near Starbucks across from Taco Bell. The location offers convenient hours, Saturday appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment.
Back to School: Holy Angels Open House August 28, 2022

West Bend WI – Holy Angels Catholic School, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI, will be hosting an Open House to kick off the 2022-2023 year to greet students and their families. Because the school is in the process of updating its website, you will need to print...
Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI to host Grand Opening August 26 – 28

Kewaskum, Wi – Foundry 45, a premier wedding and event venue in Kewaskum, WI, 9442 Old Fond du Lac Road, will hold a grand opening August 26 – 28. There will be live music, bourbon, wine, and beer sampling, a dart and bags tournament and a car show on Sunday, August 28.
5th annual Art & Chalk Fest at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI | By Jennifer Turner

West Bend, WI – Art & Chalk Fest, a free outdoor live arts festival returns to West Bend for its 5th annual two-day event showcasing Wisconsin art and artists. Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), Art & Chalk Fest takes place Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The museum expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors this year.
Obituary | Ann A. Graf (nee Lickman), 86, of West Bend, WI

August 11, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Ann A. Graf (nee Lickman), 86, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on May 24, 1936, to the late Roy and Dorothy (nee Knoeck) Lickman in the Town of Barton. Ann went to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Grade School and graduated from Badger High School. She worked at many jobs over the years at B.C. Ziegler Company, M&I Bank, Vrana Lock & Safe, Candy Man Store Manager, and Alko Manufacturing. Ann was a member and volunteered at many organizations including:
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI

Laufer Trucking is seeking drivers who care about safety and customer service and realize that as representatives of the company they are responsible for our success. In turn, our success will be their success.
Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear

August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
FOND DU LAC, WI

