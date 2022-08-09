August 11, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Ann A. Graf (nee Lickman), 86, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on May 24, 1936, to the late Roy and Dorothy (nee Knoeck) Lickman in the Town of Barton. Ann went to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Grade School and graduated from Badger High School. She worked at many jobs over the years at B.C. Ziegler Company, M&I Bank, Vrana Lock & Safe, Candy Man Store Manager, and Alko Manufacturing. Ann was a member and volunteered at many organizations including:

