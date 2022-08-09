ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

KU unveils new program to help K-12 leaders as school begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just in time for the start of the school year, the University of Kansas has unveiled a new program to help leaders in K-12 school districts. The University of Kansas says on Thursday, Aug. 11, that its Achievement and Assessment Institute announced its new Center for Evaluation and Education Leadership, which is meant to support district and building level leaders, and organize and implement the most effective and equitable learning environments for PreK-12 students.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

USD 501 board quiet on reason for special meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 Board of Education wrapped up a special meeting with no word about what was discussed. Topeka Public Schools sent notice just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that the session was called for 5:30 p.m. that night. Board members convened at that time, and immediately...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Shawnee, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
WIBW

Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

6 Kansas lakes remain at ‘Warning’ algae level

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest blue-green algae report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that six lakes remain health hazards. As of Aug. 11, six lakes continue to hold high levels of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HAB). They have been classified as being at the ‘Warning’ level by the KDHE. […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#First Day Of School#Budgeting##Auburn Washburn
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
WIBW

Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WIBW

Sewer repair to close part of SW Kiowa St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DLC Plumbing will close a section of SW Kiowa St. to repair a sewer. The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Aug. 15, DLC Plumbing will completely close SW Kiowa St. in the 3600 block. The City indicated the closure is related to a sewer...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KDOT reminds drivers of westbound I-70 closure around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is reminding drivers that westbound I-70 will close along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct for about three weeks. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to remind drivers that starting Monday, Aug. 15, westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will be closed to all traffic from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. for up to 3 weeks as pavement patching is finished on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

‘This really smacks of harassment’: Study showing disparities in law enforcement prompts Lawrence community members to respond

Researchers have concluded that there is not widespread bias-based policing in Douglas County, but each agency has areas of racial disparity and concern. Members of the Lawrence community offered some feedback Wednesday on how they can begin to improve. All five area law enforcement agencies — Lawrence, University of Kansas,...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy