TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just in time for the start of the school year, the University of Kansas has unveiled a new program to help leaders in K-12 school districts. The University of Kansas says on Thursday, Aug. 11, that its Achievement and Assessment Institute announced its new Center for Evaluation and Education Leadership, which is meant to support district and building level leaders, and organize and implement the most effective and equitable learning environments for PreK-12 students.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO