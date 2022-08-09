Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex Smith
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her time
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy Stars
The Chiefs Tight End Room
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
Kansas City-area school districts help parents apply for free/reduced meals
A new school year is starting with a big change to free and reduced meals since the pandemic started.
WIBW
KU unveils new program to help K-12 leaders as school begins
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just in time for the start of the school year, the University of Kansas has unveiled a new program to help leaders in K-12 school districts. The University of Kansas says on Thursday, Aug. 11, that its Achievement and Assessment Institute announced its new Center for Evaluation and Education Leadership, which is meant to support district and building level leaders, and organize and implement the most effective and equitable learning environments for PreK-12 students.
WIBW
USD 501 board quiet on reason for special meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 Board of Education wrapped up a special meeting with no word about what was discussed. Topeka Public Schools sent notice just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that the session was called for 5:30 p.m. that night. Board members convened at that time, and immediately...
WIBW
Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.
Jackson, Wyandotte counties return to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level
Jackson County, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, returned to the high level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Tracker Thursday.
WIBW
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
6 Kansas lakes remain at ‘Warning’ algae level
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest blue-green algae report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that six lakes remain health hazards. As of Aug. 11, six lakes continue to hold high levels of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HAB). They have been classified as being at the ‘Warning’ level by the KDHE. […]
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
WIBW
Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
LJWORLD
Company founder sees proposed meat-processing facility as key to Douglas County food system
When the Douglas County Commission finalized its allocations of American Rescue Plan Act funding last month, only one of 14 external agencies on the list — Central Grazing Company — was a private business. The company proposed to construct a meat-processing facility in the county, Kaw Valley Meats....
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
WIBW
Sewer repair to close part of SW Kiowa St.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DLC Plumbing will close a section of SW Kiowa St. to repair a sewer. The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Aug. 15, DLC Plumbing will completely close SW Kiowa St. in the 3600 block. The City indicated the closure is related to a sewer...
WIBW
NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
Edgerton approves plans for new subdivision with 275 homes
Developer Rausch Coleman Homes will build 275 single family homes at the southwest corner of Braun Street and 8th Street.
WIBW
KDOT reminds drivers of westbound I-70 closure around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is reminding drivers that westbound I-70 will close along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct for about three weeks. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to remind drivers that starting Monday, Aug. 15, westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will be closed to all traffic from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. for up to 3 weeks as pavement patching is finished on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.
WIBW
With more votes reported, gap narrows in GOP State Treasurer’s race
Kansas has had two cases of monkeypox so far in 2022. Topeka's City Council redistricting process is underway. The boundary lines for Topeka’s nine City Council districts are re-drawn every 10 years, using the latest census numbers.
lawrencekstimes.com
‘This really smacks of harassment’: Study showing disparities in law enforcement prompts Lawrence community members to respond
Researchers have concluded that there is not widespread bias-based policing in Douglas County, but each agency has areas of racial disparity and concern. Members of the Lawrence community offered some feedback Wednesday on how they can begin to improve. All five area law enforcement agencies — Lawrence, University of Kansas,...
Olathe uses federal infrastructure funds to replace lead water lines
Olathe is examining 37,000 water service lines. They'll use federal funds to replace any lead pipes on both the public and private sides.
