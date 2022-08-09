Read full article on original website
WMBF
Horry County School Board chairman shares goals before stepping down at end of 2022
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Ken Richardson’s term as Horry County School Board chairman is coming to a close at the end of this year, however, he has some goals before he steps down. Richardson gave up the chairman seat to run for the 7th Congressional District. He will...
Horry County Schools in ‘dire need’ of bus drivers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, Horry County Schools officials said they are still short on school bus drivers. “They really are in dire need of drivers,” said Mark Hennig, a bus driver. Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, bus driver staffing has not been the same. “The […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
$700 million RIDE IV commission candidates are being selected
Horry County is currently in the process of assembling the RIDE IV Commission. The commission is a panel that consists of three county appointees and three city appointees. Mandated by state law, this commission holds the real power in all things RIDE IV. The City of North Myrtle Beach has...
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. announces 4 early voting locations, special city council election date
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in Georgetown County will have four different places to vote ahead of November’s election, but that is not the only election the county is focusing on. County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Aphra McCrea said by opening as many locations as possible,...
wfxb.com
CMC Adding Additional Building in Conway
Conway Medical Center will be adding an additional building to the community. The organization will take over the current ‘Office Depot’ location on Church Street in Conway. Once renovated, CMC plans to use the 15,000 square foot area to offer primary care and other healthcare services. The location is planned to open in the Spring of 2023.
WMBF
Realtor sees spike of Latinx families looking for affordable housing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rent keeps growing in the Myrtle Beach area and for some families in the Latinx community, it’s becoming more difficult to keep up. RentData.com reports that rent prices in Horry County are higher than the national average. As of Thursday, the fair market rent...
WMBF
New Myrtle Beach Chamber director looking to help local, minority-owned businesses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New plans to help minority-owned businesses are on their way to the Grand Strand. Those plans now revolve around Danette Patton, the new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Patton said she’s going through a series of...
WMBF
Lake View native Shaquille Leonard gifts students with backpack giveaway ahead of new school year
LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WMBF) - Something as small as a backpack is going a long way for students and parents at Lake View Elementary School. On Thursday, doors opened to students and parents so they could meet their teachers for the upcoming year. Every student who left the open house,...
WMBF
Lake City launches affordable housing initiative
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City council passed a resolution on Aug. 9 launching a plan to build affordable homes in the city into action. The plan will transform unused city properties into five new, three-bedroom homes for middle-income families. “They are ordering all the supplies in bulk so...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Proposal Denied: New housing development rejected in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County...
WMBF
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: How a button changes accessibility in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buttons are everywhere. They’re on TV remotes, coffee machines and even our clothes. Donna R. Gore is used to pressing buttons. As a retired speech-language pathologist, Gore spent decades advocating for those with challenges and educating others, so everyone can live on an equal playing field. But, when she visited Coastal Carolina National bank, without a button to push, the 67-year-old knew something had to change.
wpde.com
Reptile to blame after electric crews restore power for thousands in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sneaky serpent was the source of a power outage this evening in Horry County according to Co-Op officials. The power outage was reported a little after 6 p.m. for roughly 2,900 customers in the Burgess and Socastee areas. Crews swiftly restored power and...
Coastal Observer
Agency seeks to dismiss suit over town’s beach project
A state agency has moved in Circuit Court to dismiss claims from Prince George property owners that a beach renourishment project on Pawleys Island caused erosion on their beachfront. The Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism helped fund the $14.8 million project, which was completed in the spring of 2020....
4,400+ in Horry County briefly without power because of animal, Santee Cooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage early Monday afternoon briefly left about 4,400 Santee Cooper customers in southern Horry County without service, the utility said. The outage, which included the Horry Georgetown Technical College campus and most of the Woodland Park area, began about 12:30 p.m., and service was restored by about 1 […]
Coastal Observer
Town seeks to catch a rising tide of funding
Fingers of salt water crept through the spartina grass and between the rocks. As the moon rose over the ocean, the water had the Pawleys Island Chapel in a soft embrace that was only disturbed when a passing car on Myrtle Avenue created a wake. That flooding last month on the highest high tide of the summer has become routine and prompted the town of Pawleys Island to look for solutions along with money to pay for them.
WMBF
‘It’s a heartfelt thing:’ 100+ pet adoptions in Horry County help reduce crowded shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County Animal Care Center started the week over its maximum capacity, dozens of adoptions have helped bring things down to more manageable numbers. Within the last two weeks, authorities in Horry County seized more than 100 animals from two different animal cruelty investigations,...
Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine is an anesthetic that has been […]
WMBF
Surfside Beach extends mobility mats at popular beach access to help wheelchairs, walkers
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach announced the extension of their mobility mats at the popular 3rd Ave. N beach access pathway. The Mobi-Mat RecPath was installed in July as a way to assist people with mobility issues to access the beach. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
