'Better Call Saul' finally answered one of the biggest lingering questions fans had about the 'Breaking Bad' prequel

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "Better Call Saul."

Monday's penultimate episode of the series finally revealed what happened to Kim Wexler.

Fans had been wondering the character's fate since she never appeared on "Breaking Bad."

"Better Call Saul" finally revealed Kim Wexler's fate on its penultimate episode and fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

Since Wexler never showed up on "Breaking Bad," which takes place after "Better Call Saul,"some fans have been worried for years that Kim may have tragically died at some point. Others wondered if Wexler was secretly fine and just working at the same mall as Gene (aka Saul Goodman), living her own secret life.

Neither was true.

Monday's episode revealed that after breaking things off with Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk), Kim shockingly moved down to Florida to live out the rest of her days.

Fans were relieved to learn that Wexler was alive.

However, viewers learned Kim was far from happy.

The series' reveal was incredibly sad as Wexler was revealed to be a shell of her former self. Though she still went by the same name, Kim changed her hair color and worked a mundane office job at a sprinkler manufacturer.

She ate tuna salad sandwiches she made herself and painfully kept up small talk with other housewives at get togethers, things the old Kim Wexler would never have patience to do.

Monday's episode of "Better Call Saul," season six, episode 12, finally revealed Kim Wexler's very different lifestyle now. AMC

On the series after show, "Talking Saul," Seehorn said that "Better Call Saul" co-creator Peter Gould had told her that she would return to the show at some point after quitting her job as an attorney earlier in the season after the unexpected death of Howard Hamlin.

"I knew I would come back in some capacity, but I didn't know what capacity. So when I got this script written by Vince and directed by Vince, I was very surprised," Seehorn said on "Talking Saul" of the series other co-creator Vince Gilligan.

"I think she thinks she flew too close to the sun and now she's tamping it all down. It was sad," Seehorn added of what became of her character.

Rhea Seehorn on season six of "Better Call Saul" as Kim Wexler. Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

After a call from Jimmy on Monday's episode, Kim was inspired to return to Albuquerque, New Mexico, six years later and tell the truth about Howard's death, which was originally ruled a suicide. (Fans know he was horrifically killed by Lalo in front of Jimmy and Kim in their apartment.)

Jimmy currently has no idea that Kim filled out an affidavit and alerted Howard's wife as to the role they both played in his death.

That may be the least of his concerns at the moment.

Jimmy currently has many other problems on his hands. As the show heads into its series finale, the police will be after Jimmy/Gene/Saul Goodman not only for his involvement with Heisenberg's meth business on "Breaking Bad," but likely his recent crime spree in Nebraska.

We'll have to wait until next week to see if slippin' Jimmy gets away or if he finally gets caught.

The final episode of "Better Call Saul" airs on AMC on Monday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET.