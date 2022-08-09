ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Kurdish Iraqi farmer sprouts online advice, green awareness

By Qassim KHIDHIR, Safin HAMED
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16loDk_0h9sSRch00
Iraqi Kurdish farmer Azad Muhamad, known as the Halabja model farmer, displays organic fresh produce at his farm near the Kurdish Iraqi town of Halabja /AFP

Kurdish Iraqi farmer Azad Muhamad has become a social media star by sharing tips on growing fresh fruit and vegetables in the sun-parched country that is highly vulnerable to climate change.

The moustachioed 50-year-old with almost half a million Facebook followers posts weekly videos on topics such as protecting fruit trees, dealing with insects and helping people get more from their farms and gardens.

"They should make you agriculture minister," one of his fans, Ahmed Hassan, commented on a recent video.

Muhamad also uses his popular online platform to raise awareness about protecting the environment and the need to support local farmers, in his native Kurdistan region and beyond.

"Developed-country farmers have government support and harvesting machines," said Muhamad.

"Our farmers do everything themselves with their own sweat -- and when they lose money at the end of the year, they start over with the same passion and energy."

He also has a message for authorities in Iraq, which the UN classifies as the world's fifth most vulnerable country to climate change and where many are mired in poverty despite Iraq's oil wealth.

"Our land is fertile, and our earth is like gold," Muhamad told AFP.

Therefore, he said, the government should "focus on agriculture rather than oil, for a sustainable economy".

- 'Preserve environment' -

From his farm near Halabja, Muhamad squats among grape vines and other plants, wearing traditional Kurdish clothing as a friend uses a mobile phone to film him.

Many of his followers, he said, are not farmers but people who "have transformed their roof into gardens -- and that's a way to better preserve the environment".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSUgv_0h9sSRch00
Azad Muhamad has become a social media star in Iraq's Kurdistan region, sharing tips on growing fruit and vegetables in a country highly vulnerable to climate change /AFP

He invites his Facebook followers to post their questions, and says some farmers have sent him videos of their crops, thanking him for his help.

"That makes me very happy," he said.

In one video, he advises farmers to space their trees out by just two metres (six feet) instead of four to keep the soil shady and damp, protecting it from the scorching summer heat.

"With desertification, and low rainfall, we must change how we plant trees," he said.

"Look at these tomatoes," he added, gesturing at a group of plants. "Because they are in the shade, they are juicy and perfect -- whereas these that are in the direct sun have been burned."

Iraq's northern Kurdistan region has been spared the worst effects of desertification, water scarcity and drought that have ravaged other parts of the country.

"The region has high rainfall precipitation compared to the rest of Iraq," said a 2019 study involving United Nations agencies and the autonomous Kurdistan regional government.

But the report warned that "local agricultural production is in severe competition with foreign goods with largely lower prices" ... "mainly from Turkey and Iran, whose products have flooded Iraqi markets".

It urged "more investments" to improve irrigation, along with water management to promote sustainability, to ensure the efficient use of resources and "mitigate the effects of climate change".

- 'Fresh and organic' -

Hamid Ismail Abdulrahman, a fellow farmer in Halabja, said low water levels in wells had impacted agricultural development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZsoe_0h9sSRch00
Iraqi Kurdish farmer Hamid Ismail Abdulrahman, 47, at his farm near the Kurdish Iraqi town of Halabja /AFP

Twice a week, the 47-year-old opens his farm to families who can buy "fresh and organic products", from tomatoes to corn and eggplant.

He said climate change had greatly affected agriculture all over Iraq, though "southern Iraq has the lion's share of this impact, while in the north the effect is less".

With Iraq already witnessing record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years, Muhamad warned that "if the government doesn't act now and present a concrete plan... the damage will be done".

Muhamad has recently opened a small educational area on his farm, and now also receives visits from university students.

He says he hopes his initiatives will have a longer-term impact.

"Some people leave behind a mosque" when they die, he said, but "I want to leave behind my agricultural knowledge."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brazil farmers bet on environmentally friendly cotton

The road through Cristalina, Brazil is in the middle of the tropics, but the fields on either side look like they are covered in snow -- little white puffs of cotton stretching to the horizon. The 27,000-hectare (67,000-acre) operation, run by agribusiness giant SLC Agricola, is like a small city in the middle of the countryside, with a banquet hall, a children's park, sports fields and housing for employees.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Iraq to provide Lebanon with fuel for another year: Lebanon PM

Iraq has agreed to renew a one-year deal to provide Lebanon with fuel for its power plants in exchange for in-kind services, Lebanon's Prime Minister said in a statement Thursday. For the past year, Lebanon's power plants have depended on the deal with Iraq to produce one to two hours of electricity per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Mobile Phone#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kurdish#Iraqi#Halabja Afp#Un
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Iraq
Markets Insider

Ukraine is deferring payments on $19.6 billion worth of international bonds until 2024 as Kyiv depletes its foreign-currency reserves

Ukraine gained approval on Wednesday to defer payments to foreign bondholders until 2024. The country is in desperate need of cash to sustain its defense against Russian aggression. Kyiv owes $19.6 billion in foreign bonds. Ukraine gained approval from investors to defer payments on the country's foreign bonds to conserve...
ECONOMY
AFP

Calls for reparations as US faces UN race record review

US officials insisted during a UN review Thursday that Washington was dedicated to battling racial discrimination, amid mounting calls for reparations after centuries of systemic racism. Cormier Smith was co-heading a large US delegation participating in hearings on how Washington is upholding its international obligations to fight racial discrimination. 
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mexico prepares to begin underground search for trapped miners

Mexican authorities said Friday they were finally in a position to begin searching a flooded coal mine where 10 workers have been trapped for more than a week, offering fresh hope to anguished relatives. - Songs, prayers - The government's announcement on Friday morning had provided a new glimmer of hope for families that have become increasingly frustrated with the pace of the rescue operation.
AMERICAS
IFLScience

China Overtakes US As Top Producer Of High Quality Scientific Papers

China has overtaken the US as the biggest producer of scientific research papers in terms of both quantity and quality, according to a new report from Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy (NISTEP). The NISTEP report looked at a number of key indicators of the science and...
INDIA
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy