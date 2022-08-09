Read full article on original website
Maintenance man shot to death after confronting gunman inside Montrose apartment, police say
Police say the victim confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot. The man was shot in the chest and died. Now, investigators are searching for two suspects.
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend after he broke down her door during argument
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old man died after deputies said he was shot during an argument with his girlfriend in the Cypress Station area Thursday evening. This happened at about 5:45 p.m. at The Park at Cumberland Apartments on Cypress Station Drive. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s...
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Despite how it seems in a witnesses video, the apparent victim in this situation says this was not a case of road rage, but instead, ongoing jealousy that has now become violent. ”The first thing I thought about was my kids,” said Alysia Hagan. Hagan says...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver seen pulling gun during apparent road rage incident in NW Houston
HOUSTON – A witness’ dash camera video shared with KPRC 2 shows intense moments between two drivers in northwest Houston that turned into one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other in the middle of the road. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Challenger and a...
Man fatally shot during altercation at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man during an altercation at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Thursday. Officers received reports about a shooting at the Plaza at Hobby Airport Apartment Complex located at 8501 Broadway St. around 1:35 a.m. When...
Constable: Parents arrested for having child at alleged drug house
HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Four were charged after allegedly being caught in a drug house with a child inside. Authorities said that this week on August 9, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s office executed a search warrant on a suspected meth house in north Harris County. The home is...
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves. An observant citizen witnessed two pieces of equipment being stolen from a vehicle in the Academy parking lot in New Caney on 8/11/22. The citizen called dispatch to report the theft. An officer located the vehicle and detained 3 people that were in the truck. The person who had the equipment stolen from him happened to drive by the scene and recognized the truck and his equipment. Both males were placed into custody for Felony Theft and one of the subjects was in possession of Methamphetamine.
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custody
After nearly two years, a Pasadena man has finally been charged and arrested in connection with the brutal killing of his six-week-old son, Xavier Jr. According to court documents, on November 11, 2020, paramedics were dispatched to the 200 Block of Vista Road in Pasadena after a report of an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, paramedics found baby Xavier and rushed him to HCA Houston Healthcare Souteast hospital. Due to the extent of the injuries, baby Xavier was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in the Houston Medical Center where he remained in critical condition for over a week. Baby Xavier was pronounced deceased on November 20, 2020. An autopsy was performed on November 22, 2022.
Woman killed, 18-year-old injured in shooting at west Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said a woman was killed and an 18-year-old male was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in west Harris County Wednesday. Deputies received reports about a shooting at The Life at Westpark Apartment Complex...
#ICYMI: Man charged with pointing gun at paramedics, man accused of killing his baby boy
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A big scare for two Houston paramedics, when police say this man pointed a gun at them, in their ambulance. It happened around this time Monday night at the corner of Richmond...
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
Five men in custody after attempting to steal an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — Five men are in custody after police say they tried to steal an ATM on the northside of town early Friday morning. It happened on the 5200 block of Blanco Rd. near Jackson Keller Rd around 4:30 a.m. An officer was passing the free standing ATM...
Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
“Silence is not the answer," family of man killed at a promoted house party in Alvin demanding justice
ALVIN, Texas - The Brazoria County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help for information about a homicide, after a house party in Alvin erupted in gunfire. The shooting killed Enkoce Kyree Jackson, 23, and three other people were taken to a nearby hospital. "Enkoce was really...
