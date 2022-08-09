Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska GOP chair has plan to help local candidates and 'heal' party
LINCOLN, Neb. — The new chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party realizes "you can't create unity in one day." Eric Underwood took over the helm of the NEGOP in July after former chair Dan Welch was ousted at the state party convention. That led to the resignation of several...
KETV.com
Gov. Reynolds asks district court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this morning that she's asked a district court to lift an injunction that put Iowa's fetal heartbeat law on hold. The law passed in 2018. It outlaws abortion at six weeks, which is around the time a fetus's heartbeat can first be detected. A Polk County...
KETV.com
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation
OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
KETV.com
Iowa officials warn of human trafficking awareness at state fair
Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety wants you to stay aware if you're headed to the state fair this weekend. The department is launching a new study to determine the severity of human trafficking at the fair and other areas around the fairgrounds. The Iowa Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Two Iowa towns get more than $300,000 from USDA for health care improvement
Iowa — The United States Department of Agriculture announces they're allocating $74 million to improve health care facilities across the nation. More than $300,000 will go toward two communities in rural Iowa. Manning Regional Healthcare in Carroll County will use the money to buy a new CT scanner.
KETV.com
Gov. Ricketts urging feds to look toward ethanol in reducing carbon footprint
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts says consumers can save even more at the gas pump by filling up with ethanol-blended gas. Ricketts was at the American Coalition for Ethanol conference Thursday in Omaha. He says consumers want to reduce their carbon footprint. And he says while electric vehicles...
KETV.com
Nebraska Board of Regents lays out budget, including plans for $85 million medical facility
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Board of Regents laid out its budget for the coming year. At the meeting, NU President Ted Carter said the University of Nebraska system has been careful with its finances. However, with rising costs, they may have to find more ways to increase revenue.
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine hosting CNA job fair Monday: Hospital system says there's a need for more support staff
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Medicine will host a job fair Monday, Aug. 15, to recruit dozens of support staff, including Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs). It will be at the Fred & Pamela Buffet Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Recruiters ask that you be 18 years or older with a high school diploma.
RELATED PEOPLE
KETV.com
Nebraska back-to-school guide: Essential information for your student's return to the classroom
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska students are heading back to the classroom for another school year. Before your kids return to school, there's a few things you'll probably want to know. KETV NewsWatch 7 has you covered — starting with a list of the Omaha, Lincoln and surrounding areas' first...
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
KETV.com
Two people arrested after Nebraska State Patrol finds more than 100 pounds of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. — Two people were arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 80. Around 1 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal near Giltner and initiated a traffic stop, according to authorities.
KETV.com
Flo Rida to headline Nebraska State Fair's concert series
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair announced Friday that Flo Rida will headline the concert series for the event. The rapper will perform on Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Bristol Windows stage at Anderson Field. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Nebraska State Fair menu: Chicken sandwich on a doughnut, sweet and savory classics and more
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair will serve up some bold new food items, as well as the sweet and savory classics. One of the new offerings at the state fair, scheduled from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5 in Grand Island, is the OMG Chicken Sandwich, from Hall Family Foods. It features a fried chicken breast and bacon, served on a glazed doughnut.
KETV.com
Harmony Montgomery believed to have been killed, New Hampshire AG says
The search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Attorney General John Formella said investigators now believe that Harmony was killed in early December 2019. He said the investigation is now a homicide investigation. "We understand that this is truly...
KETV.com
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina dies, coroner says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
Comments / 0