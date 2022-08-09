GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair will serve up some bold new food items, as well as the sweet and savory classics. One of the new offerings at the state fair, scheduled from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5 in Grand Island, is the OMG Chicken Sandwich, from Hall Family Foods. It features a fried chicken breast and bacon, served on a glazed doughnut.

