semoball.com

Former Kennett thrower evolved into 'go-to guy' with Catfish

Following his team’s regular-season final loss to O’Fallon on Saturday at Capaha Field, Cape Catfish General Manager Mark Hogan made it clear that there were 2022 players that he wanted to have back in the green-and-gold in 2023. “I will say this,” Hogan said, “out of respect for...
kfmo.com

Head on Crash Kills Two

(Iron County, MO) Two people are dead after a head on collision between a pick up and an SUV in Iron County just before 8 o'clock Thursday evening. Highway Patrol reports show the pick up was being driven south on Highway 32, 7.5 miles east of Bixby, by 65 year old Keith R. Johns of Salem. It crossed over the centerline and smashed head on into the SUV. It was driven by a male from Viburnum, Daniel Martin, whose age is unknown on the report. Johns and Martin were both killed while Martin's passengers 40 year old Sharon B. Davis, of Farmington, and 21 year old Devin J. Martin, of Fredericktown, were both seriously injured. They were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Kait 8

First phase of Future I-57 project slated to begin

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) – The first phase of the Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County will begin soon. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will include upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place...
KFVS12

Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
KFVS12

Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
