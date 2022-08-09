The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. Soon temperatures will start to slowly cool down and you might be wondering if this summer could give us a hint of what to expect for the upcoming winter.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO