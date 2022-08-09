ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preseason Blitz: Haughton Buccaneers

HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Haughton Buccaneers are a glass half-full kinda program. Just ask their head coach, Jason Brotherton. “Last year, we were 5-5, a 26 seed maybe, and we feel like we had a terrible year,” said Brotherton. “Well, we go on the road (in the playoffs) and play an eight seed, five hours away, and we lose by a point on a two point conversion to win the game. So I think a lot of it is perspective.”
The City of Shreveport will host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase

Shreveport, LA – According to the city officials, the games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. City officials also said that Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Battle...
Longview Freshman FB Player Fatally Shot

An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was shot and killed Monday night at at an apartment complex in the city. Fourteen-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson was known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo”. Police were notified of the shooting, but before they arrived Jefferson had already been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. NO other information has been released.
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
Bossier Parish Schools welcomes students for 2022-23 school year

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s the first day of school for some Bossier Parish students. First through 12th-grade Bossier Parish students returned to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 10. At Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning in Bossier City (BPSTIL), the district launched a new pilot program:...
1 injured in shooting at home near Bilberry Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in the Queensborough neighborhood near Bilberry Park that left one person injured. Police on the scene said the shooting did not happen in the park, but they were not able to say yet exactly where it...
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean a warm winter?

The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. Soon temperatures will start to slowly cool down and you might be wondering if this summer could give us a hint of what to expect for the upcoming winter.
Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. New Christian school opens in Marshall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Heart Dream Christian Academy held its first day of...
Caddo school zone cameras go live after delay

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Speed zone cameras to monitor some schools across Caddo Parish are now in effect. The cameras for phase one were initially supposed to go live on August 3rd, but delays pushed the beginning back a week. Wednesday marked the start of the 30-day warning...
Sponsored Content: Cares Krewe Pays for Gas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — NBC 6 morning anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland will be hitting local spots to surprise members of the community. On a recent stop, they headed to Sam’s Club gas station on Youree Drive in Shreveport and paid for some much-needed gas for local residents.
