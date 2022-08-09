Read full article on original website
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Haughton Buccaneers
HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Haughton Buccaneers are a glass half-full kinda program. Just ask their head coach, Jason Brotherton. “Last year, we were 5-5, a 26 seed maybe, and we feel like we had a terrible year,” said Brotherton. “Well, we go on the road (in the playoffs) and play an eight seed, five hours away, and we lose by a point on a two point conversion to win the game. So I think a lot of it is perspective.”
The City of Shreveport will host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase
Shreveport, LA – According to the city officials, the games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. City officials also said that Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Battle...
easttexasradio.com
Longview Freshman FB Player Fatally Shot
An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was shot and killed Monday night at at an apartment complex in the city. Fourteen-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson was known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo”. Police were notified of the shooting, but before they arrived Jefferson had already been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. NO other information has been released.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
KTBS
State Treasurer John Schroder on potential run for governor of Louisiana
MINDEN, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder was the guest of honor as the Minden Lions Club hosted its THursday club meeting at American Legion Memorial Home in downtown Minden. Schroder is a former narcotics detective and CID special agent in the U.S. Army. For the past 30...
Louisiana School Kicks Kid Out Because of Same-Sex Parents
Louisiana Has Made National Headlines Again. This story concerning a Louisiana kindergartner has gone viral because of the reason she got kicked out of school. A Louisianan Couple Claims Their Daughter Was Kicked Out of School Because They are Lesbians. Jennifer Parker and Emily Parker were loud and vocal about...
KTAL
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
Farmer’s Almanac Winter Prediction for Shreveport Area
After a blistering hot summer all across North Louisiana, we can only wonder what’s in store for this winter around our region. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter will be colder than normal this year with the coldest periods in mid-December, early and mid-to late January, and early to mid-February.
KTBS
Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
KSLA
Bossier Parish Schools welcomes students for 2022-23 school year
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s the first day of school for some Bossier Parish students. First through 12th-grade Bossier Parish students returned to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 10. At Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning in Bossier City (BPSTIL), the district launched a new pilot program:...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
KTAL
1 injured in shooting at home near Bilberry Park
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in the Queensborough neighborhood near Bilberry Park that left one person injured. Police on the scene said the shooting did not happen in the park, but they were not able to say yet exactly where it...
What’s a Shreveport ‘Hack’ That Everyone Should Know?
I saw this topic come up on Reddit and thought it could be fun. Do you have any 'hacks' when it comes to living in Shreveport? Think hidden gems, faster routes, secret menu items, and the like. This fun idea comes to us thanks to Reddit user chrisplyon. Well played,...
KTAL
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean a warm winter?
The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. Soon temperatures will start to slowly cool down and you might be wondering if this summer could give us a hint of what to expect for the upcoming winter.
KSLA
Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. New Christian school opens in Marshall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Heart Dream Christian Academy held its first day of...
KTAL
Caddo school zone cameras go live after delay
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Speed zone cameras to monitor some schools across Caddo Parish are now in effect. The cameras for phase one were initially supposed to go live on August 3rd, but delays pushed the beginning back a week. Wednesday marked the start of the 30-day warning...
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Cares Krewe Pays for Gas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — NBC 6 morning anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland will be hitting local spots to surprise members of the community. On a recent stop, they headed to Sam’s Club gas station on Youree Drive in Shreveport and paid for some much-needed gas for local residents.
Harrison County man who was reported missing found in Longview
UPDATE: As of 5:02 p.m., Britton was found in Longview. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 52-year-old man. Christopher Britton was last seen walking in the Marshall area from US 59 and SL 390. He is 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. Britton has blonde hair and hazel […]
Appeal denied: Perkins disqualified from mayoral race
In a unanimous vote, the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Caddo District Court decision disqualifying Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ from running for re-election.
