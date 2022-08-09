Read full article on original website
Wilkes County farm fine points to complaints on farm-sprayed waste
Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar Leta Farms, $5,000 after nearly 1,700 fish died in the Little River in Wilkes County on June 16.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County Animal Shelter remains closed, investigation continues
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A padlock and chains are keeping the doors of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter shut for now. The shelter closed at the end of July and was supposed to open this week after renovations. Instead, investigations are ongoing after several serious allegations. We have more...
City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space
THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
WRDW-TV
Clogged pipe causes 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A clogged sewer overflowed at the Euchee Creek Walking Trails, spilling more than 10,000 gallons of wastewater and leading to a big cleanup. The overflow happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday due to a clog of rags and grease, according to the city of Grovetown. Much of...
WRDW-TV
Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
wfxg.com
What's next for McDuffie County animal shelter?
Just over two weeks ago, the McDuffie County Animal Shelter closed its doors for what was meant to be a short renovation project. Now, the future of the shelter is unclear, but the need for services has not gone away. Today, the shelter stands empty following the retirement of one...
77-Year-Old Coy Plummer Died In A Motorvehicle Crash On Mike Padgett Highway (Augusta, GA)
Richmond County Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Bennock Mill road at 3:51 a.m. The driver of a northbound vehicle was identified as 77-year-old Coy Plummer, who was driving near the 4400 block of [..]
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
wfxl.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Tacocat restaurant in downtown Augusta creates friendly group atmosphere
With bright colors, board games and a lively atmosphere, new taqueria Tacocat, located at 990 Broad St. in downtown Augusta, looks to bring a fun dining experience to the area. Owned by the Frog Hollow Group, a local hospitality management group that has several other concept restaurants, the Mexican inspired...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed
Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
WRDW-TV
Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
WRDW-TV
Can you help officers find 2 missing local teenagers?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing local teenagers. Ja’Maijh Turner, 15, is being classified as a runaway. She has been missing since Aug. 5 and was last seen wearing a black “Boyz in the Hood” T-shirt with black cut-off shorts. Her hair was in a ponytail wrapped in a red-and-white Nike hair bonnet.
WRDW-TV
Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
WRDW-TV
Rage room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
Human remains found in pond during search for Georgia man who disappeared in 2016
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
