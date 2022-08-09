ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Government
WGME

Voters overwhelmingly reject $31.6M RSU 4 school expansion

LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- Voters in central Maine overwhelmingly reject a school board’s proposal for a nearly $32 million construction project, according to the Sun Journal. The proposal for RSU 4, which includes Litchfield, Sabattus, and Wales, would've added an addition to Oak Hill Middle School. The expansion would have...
LITCHFIELD, ME
WGME

Standoff ends peacefully in Portland after two hours

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A two-hour standoff ended peacefully in Portland Thursday night. It started on Sheridan Street around 2:30 p.m., causing major disruptions. Six Portland police cars and two tactical teams were on scene when CBS13 first got there. A man was shouting out of a third-story window down to...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Portland City Council
WGME

Grand jury indicts Acadia murder suspect

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man accused of hitting and killing his girlfriend with a car at Acadia National Park has now been indicted for murder. Thirty-five-year-old Raymond Lester is facing a charge of intentional or knowing murder. A grand jury indicted him Thursday. In June, police say Lester drove into...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WGME

Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues

AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

CBS13 receives National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

PORTLAND (WGME) -- When you get good news, you often want to share it with the people who matter most, and for CBS13, that means our viewers. We learned Thursday that CBS13 received one of the top honors you can earn in journalism, and it's ultimately thanks to you for allowing us to tell your stories.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
WGME

CBS 13 says goodbye to anchor Jenn Long

PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a bittersweet day for the team at CBS13. After more than nine years, from a rookie right out of grad school to a newsroom leader, it was Jenn Long’s last day. This was no easy decision. From early morning live shots to the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston man accused of chasing, shooting at woman in fight over dog

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man is accused of chasing after someone he didn't know and shooting at them, all in a fight over a dog. Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police got a report that a man, later identified as 22-year-old Kody Ouelette, was chasing a female with a handgun and firing at her as she ran.
LEWISTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy