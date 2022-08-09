Read full article on original website
Portland planning board approves plan for $200 million development next to city hall
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to add hundreds of new condos, a hotel and retail space along Portland's Congress Street is moving forward. The city's planning board giving the project initial approval Tuesday night. The planning board voted unanimously to approve the project's master plan Tuesday night, and while more...
Scarborough considers putting $13M library expansion project on November ballot
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – The town of Scarborough is considering expanding the Scarborough Public Library. The Scarborough Town Council will meet on Augusta 17 to discuss whether to put a $13 million bond referendum on the November ballot to help pay for the expansion. Private donations will also be used...
RSU 4 hopeful community will find solution after voters reject building new school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voters in a central Maine community overwhelmingly rejected a new school building that would’ve raised their taxes by hundreds of dollars. The question had hung over the three towns of RSU 4, Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales, for months. Tuesday night, about 90 percent of voters voted...
How safe are amusement rides in Maine? I-Team looks at the state inspection process
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Trips to fairs or amusement parks are a big draw for families during the summer and fall in Maine, but last month, what was supposed to be a fun night out left some of them frightened. "Everyone gasped and I looked and this kid just...
CLYNK sites across Maine overflowing with bags amid unprecedented demand
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CLYNK is still taking cans and bottles even as bags pile up. Sites from York to Damariscotta have been backed up recently. The company says there are a lot of issues contributing to the problem. Betty Lasu collects cans to help children in Sudan. “Like right now...
Voters overwhelmingly reject $31.6M RSU 4 school expansion
LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- Voters in central Maine overwhelmingly reject a school board’s proposal for a nearly $32 million construction project, according to the Sun Journal. The proposal for RSU 4, which includes Litchfield, Sabattus, and Wales, would've added an addition to Oak Hill Middle School. The expansion would have...
Standoff ends peacefully in Portland after two hours
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A two-hour standoff ended peacefully in Portland Thursday night. It started on Sheridan Street around 2:30 p.m., causing major disruptions. Six Portland police cars and two tactical teams were on scene when CBS13 first got there. A man was shouting out of a third-story window down to...
National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March
The national average for a gallon of gas dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.99 as of Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and...
Grand jury indicts Acadia murder suspect
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man accused of hitting and killing his girlfriend with a car at Acadia National Park has now been indicted for murder. Thirty-five-year-old Raymond Lester is facing a charge of intentional or knowing murder. A grand jury indicted him Thursday. In June, police say Lester drove into...
Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues
AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
CBS13 receives National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence
PORTLAND (WGME) -- When you get good news, you often want to share it with the people who matter most, and for CBS13, that means our viewers. We learned Thursday that CBS13 received one of the top honors you can earn in journalism, and it's ultimately thanks to you for allowing us to tell your stories.
Maine man charged with OUI after allegedly crashing into porch, retaining wall
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a porch and a retaining wall in Westbrook on Wednesday. According to police, 26-year-old Aja Suarez of Westbrook crashed into a porch and a retaining wall on Brown Street around 9 a.m. Suarez...
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
CBS 13 says goodbye to anchor Jenn Long
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a bittersweet day for the team at CBS13. After more than nine years, from a rookie right out of grad school to a newsroom leader, it was Jenn Long’s last day. This was no easy decision. From early morning live shots to the...
Maine driver who allegedly hit, killed 3 pedestrians pleads guilty to civil charges
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The driver who allegedly hit and killed three people, including a 1-year-old girl, last year in Augusta appeared in court Wednesday morning. Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea pleaded guilty to three civil charges, one for each death. Police say Santerre admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.
'It brought back a flood of memories': Naples Causeway Classic returns for 29th year
NAPLES (WGME) -- The Naples Causeway Classic Boat and Car weekend is back for its 29th year. From up on land to down on the lake, there's a lot to see at the show. When Doug Farquharson saw the amphicar about to drive into Long Lake, he came running. "It...
Lewiston man accused of chasing, shooting at woman in fight over dog
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man is accused of chasing after someone he didn't know and shooting at them, all in a fight over a dog. Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police got a report that a man, later identified as 22-year-old Kody Ouelette, was chasing a female with a handgun and firing at her as she ran.
