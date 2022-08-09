Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Former Kennett thrower evolved into 'go-to guy' with Catfish
Following his team’s regular-season final loss to O’Fallon on Saturday at Capaha Field, Cape Catfish General Manager Mark Hogan made it clear that there were 2022 players that he wanted to have back in the green-and-gold in 2023. “I will say this,” Hogan said, “out of respect for...
KFVS12
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach takes university’s Board of Regents to court
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray takes the university’s board of regents to court over the termination of his contract. According to court records, a Cape Girardeau County jury is hearing the civil case this week in Jackson. Ray filed the civil...
semoball.com
Jury rules in favor of former SEMO MBB coach Rick Ray on Count I of contract breach suit
Former Southeast Missouri State men's basketball coach Rick Ray came out on top in his civil lawsuit against the university's Board of Governors on Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. All 12 members of the jury ruled in favor of the former Redhawks coach on Count I...
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
KFVS12
Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
KYTV
Educators, restaurant owners tapped out on Jackson water crisis
kbsi23.com
Man arrested in Wayne Co., MO for armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for a July 3 armed robbery at a pizza restaurant in Cape Girardeau. Joseph P. Walker II faces charges of robbery in the 1st degree, a Class A felony, armed criminal action unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
KFVS12
Food costs continue to rise
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Labor reports food prices jumped 13.1 percent in July, the biggest one-year increase since March of 1979. We asked customers at Food Giant in Sikeston what they think of the increase in food costs. “Everything you buy right now, you have to think...
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
