ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Former Kennett thrower evolved into 'go-to guy' with Catfish

Following his team’s regular-season final loss to O’Fallon on Saturday at Capaha Field, Cape Catfish General Manager Mark Hogan made it clear that there were 2022 players that he wanted to have back in the green-and-gold in 2023. “I will say this,” Hogan said, “out of respect for...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
SIKESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Dexter, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Dexter, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Scott City, MO
Dexter, MO
Sports
KFVS12

Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
MALDEN, MO
KYTV

Educators, restaurant owners tapped out on Jackson water crisis

The Spicy Olive's Watermelon and Tomato Salad, Summer Peach Caprese Salad. SUMMER PEACH CAPRESE SALAD 8 oz. good quality whole milk ricotta / or your choice of cheese A large ripe peach, sliced 1/4 cup fresh torn basil leaves 2 tablespoons The Spicy Olive's Ripe Peach White Balsamic 2 tablespoons The Spicy Olive's Picual or other Single varietal olive oil salt & pepper to taste Arrange the sliced peaches on a platter sandwiching one tablespoon of ricotta, and basil between the slices. Whisk the olive oil with the white balsamic vinegar and drizzle the peaches and ricotta with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. The Spicy Olive's Watermelon and Tomato Salad 6 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 1 inch cubes 1 English cucumber, cut into thick chunks 1 tsp. kosher salt 4 cups arugula 5 Tbsp. The Spicy Olive's Basil olive oil 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint 5 Tbsp. Lemongrass Mint white balsamic vinegar 1/2 tsp. black pepper 2 oz. feta cheese Combine watermelon and cucumber in a bowl. Sprinkle with salt. Combine arugula and one tablespoon of Basil olive oil to coat. Whisk together the remaining olive oil and balsamic vinegar, pepper and mint. Drizzle over salad . Sprinkle with feta cheese and serve. Enjoy!
JACKSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cape Central#East Prairie High School#Eagle
KFVS12

Food costs continue to rise

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Labor reports food prices jumped 13.1 percent in July, the biggest one-year increase since March of 1979. We asked customers at Food Giant in Sikeston what they think of the increase in food costs. “Everything you buy right now, you have to think...
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy