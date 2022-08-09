The Spicy Olive's Watermelon and Tomato Salad, Summer Peach Caprese Salad. SUMMER PEACH CAPRESE SALAD 8 oz. good quality whole milk ricotta / or your choice of cheese A large ripe peach, sliced 1/4 cup fresh torn basil leaves 2 tablespoons The Spicy Olive's Ripe Peach White Balsamic 2 tablespoons The Spicy Olive's Picual or other Single varietal olive oil salt & pepper to taste Arrange the sliced peaches on a platter sandwiching one tablespoon of ricotta, and basil between the slices. Whisk the olive oil with the white balsamic vinegar and drizzle the peaches and ricotta with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. The Spicy Olive's Watermelon and Tomato Salad 6 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 1 inch cubes 1 English cucumber, cut into thick chunks 1 tsp. kosher salt 4 cups arugula 5 Tbsp. The Spicy Olive's Basil olive oil 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint 5 Tbsp. Lemongrass Mint white balsamic vinegar 1/2 tsp. black pepper 2 oz. feta cheese Combine watermelon and cucumber in a bowl. Sprinkle with salt. Combine arugula and one tablespoon of Basil olive oil to coat. Whisk together the remaining olive oil and balsamic vinegar, pepper and mint. Drizzle over salad . Sprinkle with feta cheese and serve. Enjoy!

