Comparison of this year’s NW wildfires to last year shows a stark difference — so far
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While we've seen several large wildfires burn throughout Oregon and Washington this summer, especially in recent weeks, it's been a more mild fire season than we experienced a year ago. The West has seen severe drought, extreme temperatures, and historic wildfires over the past two years....
Michigan firefighter struck by tree, killed while fighting Big Swamp Fire on Willamette National Forest
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A firefighter from Michigan died Wednesday after being struck by a tree while helping battle the Big Swamp Fire on the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, officials said. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatchers were notified of the firefighter’s critical injuries...
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are trying to determine who fired the shots that killed a sheriff’s deputy along a dark highway late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said early Friday that the deputy was fatally wounded after 11 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s spokesperson Eric Curry says it happened on a dark section of road adjacent to open land about a quarter mile from a gas station. He says they’re trying to learn why the deputy stopped there as they search for “the perpetrator or perpetrators.” Several sheriff’s deputies have been shot recently in North Carolina, including Wayne County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who was killed last week.
Another beautiful, warm day
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We will see very little change in the air flow pattern over the next couple days, so sunny and warm will be the recipe. Highs today will be in the low 90's and westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will get a little gusty in the late afternoon and early evening, then become light out of the west tonight. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.
Much calmer, but still windy
It'll stay mostly clear Wednesday night, with gusty winds up to 25 mph. Lows should be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the low 40s to low 50s. This will all be followed by a very pleasant weekend.
