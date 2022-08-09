ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
ETOnline.com

Jeff Bridges Is the Father of the Bride in Sweet Pics From His Daughter Hayley's Wedding

He may be a decorated actor, but Jeff Bridges took on the most important role of all last summer as father of the bride for his youngest daughter, Hayley. The lucky bride married her longtime love, Justin Shane, in Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California last August. In new photos released from BRIDES magazine, Bridges was all smiles as he walked Hayley down the aisle and offered some opening remarks before the ceremony began.
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
wonderwall.com

Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news

Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
People

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
In Touch Weekly

Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce

Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
