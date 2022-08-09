Read full article on original website
Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
SheKnows
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
People
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family. Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl." In the cute photo, True sits on a...
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
ETOnline.com
Jeff Bridges Is the Father of the Bride in Sweet Pics From His Daughter Hayley's Wedding
He may be a decorated actor, but Jeff Bridges took on the most important role of all last summer as father of the bride for his youngest daughter, Hayley. The lucky bride married her longtime love, Justin Shane, in Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California last August. In new photos released from BRIDES magazine, Bridges was all smiles as he walked Hayley down the aisle and offered some opening remarks before the ceremony began.
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Jane Seymour’s Kids Are Her World! See Photos of the Bond Girl With Her 4 Children
Balancing a Hollywood career and motherhood isn’t easy, but somehow, Jane Seymour makes it look effortless! The Live and Let Die actress is a doting mom of four kids: Katherine Flynn, Sean Flynn, John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach. She absolutely loves spending time with her children and documenting their hangouts with sweet family photos.
Rosie O’Donnell and girlfriend Aimee Hauer make their red carpet debut
Rosie O’Donnell and her new girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, made their red carpet debut Saturday. The former “The View” co-host and Hauer posed for photos at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, where they could be seen smiling as they wrapped their arms around each other.
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart celebrates turning 81 with sultry selfie and ‘too much’ chardonnay
Martha Stewart is ringing in 81 with a rare selfie and "a bit too much" chardonnay. The renowned chef posted a puckered-up photograph of herself, appearing to be fully reclined, to her Instagram page before celebrating the "big" birthday dinner. "We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too...
wonderwall.com
Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
People
'Home Town'' s Erin Napier Shares Sweet Photos of Daughters Helen and Mae's 'Wild West Adventures'
Erin Napier's little girls are having a blast this summer!. On Saturday, the Home Town star, 36, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her daughters, Mae, 14 months, and Helen, 5, enjoying the outdoors together. In the first, the girls walk together away from the camera in matching...
Melanie Griffith Is All Smiles In Little Black Dress On Her 65th Birthday: Photo
Melanie Griffith always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she celebrated her 65th birthday party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Melanie’s birthday was on August 9 and she looked stunning when she wore a long-sleeve, high-neck black mini dress.
40 funny animal pictures taken at the perfect time that are guaranteed to make you smile
Animals are beautiful, majestic, and hilarious. These funny pictures of animals — from whales to squirrels — are sure to make you smile.
Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce
Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
Are Bachelor Nation’s Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu Dating After Michelle Young Split? See Clues
A new Bachelor Nation couple? The Bachelorette's Nayte Olukoya and The Bachelor's Deandra Kanu sparked romance rumors in July 2022 following Nayte's split from Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young. According to a Bachelor fan account on Instagram, the...
People
