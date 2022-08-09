ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Viva Satire!
Democrats in Congress agreed that given Republicans already violated their Oaths to uphold the Constitution several times, to protect Donald Trump from his crimes of Impeachment while President, why wouldn't they try to protect him from the Justice Department as well?

Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
NBC News

Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search

That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
HuffPost

Stephen Colbert Lets The Zingers Loose On Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Weekend Speech

Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the lawmaker’s appearance at a right-wing summit for college students over the weekend. “Gates has been accused of trafficking an underage woman for sex, but it hasn’t affected his speaking schedule,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Over the weekend, he appeared at the ultra conservative group Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. Gaetz will attend anything with the words ‘student’ and ‘action in’ the title.”
Washington Examiner

Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee

A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
