Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders: 2022 High School Football Preview
Steubenville, OH. (WTRF) – Will it be an uphill battle for the 2022 Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders? The program is one that welcomes in a new coach – Eric Meek. Meek has a myriad of experience in the OVAC previously being the head coach for teams like Toronto and Weir High. He feels he’s getting […]
ysnlive.com
FOLLOW THE LESSON PLAN
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH- They say “don’t wish your life away” when you’re young. For East Liverpool Junior Kyia White, she’s been doing less of the wishing, and more turning dreams into reality. The Potter Middle Hitter has certainly made waves in the early going of...
WTOV 9
First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
Wheeling city pools changing operation hours
As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
Time capsule shows snapshot of Leetonia’s history
Everybody wants to dig up buried treasure. But how do you find it without a map? Leetonia had help with that part.
8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
8-year-old Asa Baker has spent the hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside of the Alliance city limits. After a complaint, Baker's lemonade stand was shut down.
Fill your mug at the 8th Mountaineer Brewfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend. Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest. The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired. It won’t be Miller Time […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Pumpkin growers reveal some tricks of the trade ahead of Barnesville festival
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival about a month away, a local family provided a behind the scenes look at how it works to grow some of the biggest pumpkins. The care for these massive pumpkins starts right away when they begin to grow. “If you...
WTOV 9
Marland Heights 5K more than just about competing
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The 24th annual Marland Heights 5K took place Friday night in Weirton. "The most important thing about this, it’s a good quality fundraiser for a couple of reasons. One, being the business community supports it, which means that every dollar we raise through this event goes back into parks and rec,” said Coty Shingle, head of the city’s parks and recreation department.
WTOV 9
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holding Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. — In preparation for the school year, a 'Stuff-a-Bus' event is returning to Wheeling. On Saturday, people can go to Bethlehem Apostolic Temple to all donate all forms of school supplies. Music, prayer, friends and more will be set up during collection hours. This is part of...
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
WTOV 9
Ja'Quan Lavender Foundation expands 'Journey to Gold' program to young women
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new addition to Steubenville High School will be coming this fall as the Ja'Quan Lavender Foundation expands its "Journey to Gold" program to young women. The foundation started in 2020 as a way to mentor and train young men for lifelong academic and personal...
WTRF
Country music icon Slim Lehart and Jamboree stars strum away at least one more time
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-We’ve watched this man become a music legend in the valley, and now ‘The Wheeling Cat’ is strumming away at least one more time. “We’re friends, and we worked together a lot of times. It’s really great.”. Slim Lehart, Country Music legend.
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday
JEFFERSON COUNTY- An OVI checkpoint is scheduled on Friday night in Jefferson County. The OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 P.M- 10.00 PM on Cadiz Road. The checkpoint is conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Cross Creek Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
WTOV 9
Pop the corks, it's time for the Wellsburg Wine Festival
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wellsburg Wine Festival will take place this weekend at 4th Ward Park along Charles Street in the city. The cost for a general admission ticket is $40, with the 2-day event featuring music, food vendors, and, of course, wine. The event runs from 5-11...
Lebanese Festival has hundreds of kibbeh for you
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the weekend to skip the Big Mac and go for a kibbeh. There will be hundreds of the meat patties for you to try at Sunday’s Lebanese Festival at the Levenson Shelter. Hosted for the 89th year by Our Lady of Lebanon church, it promises to once again offer […]
Comments / 0